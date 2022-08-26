There are two vacancies on the Taupo District Council that have been filled unopposed. Photo / NZME

Taupō District Council has received a total of 19 nominations for the Taupō ward, making the town play in the same league as Hamilton whose most contested ward, the East ward, received 20 nominations.

For the seven vacancies in the Taupō ward, Aladdin Al-Bustanji, Jane Arnott, Duncan Campbell, David Freeman, Daniel Gray, Craig Greenwood, Rod Hansen, Veronica King, Chris Mercer, James Nottage, Rachel Shepherd, David Strachan, Sean Wakelin, Daniel Young and current councillors Anna Park, Christine Rankin, Kevin Taylor, Yvonne Westerman and John Williamson put their names forward.

The race for the Taupo mayoralty is between current mayor David Trewavas, current deputy mayor Christine Rankin and Sean Wakelin.

Taupo has elected two ward councillors unopposed. Current councillor Kirsty Trueman has been re-elected for the Mangakino-Pouakani ward and current councillor Kylie Leonard has been re-elected for the Taupō East Rural ward.

For the one vacancy in the Turangi-Tongariro ward, Clint Green, Sandra Greenslade, Paula McRae and George O'Connor Patena have been nominated.

Like other councils, Taupo will have Māori wards for the first time this year. For the two seats on the Te Papamārearea Māori ward David James Davies, Karam Fletcher, Danny Aperahama Loughlin and Rahapa Angel Rameka have thrown their hats in the ring.

Current councillors John Boddy, Kathy Guy, John Mack and Tangonui Kingi are not standing again.