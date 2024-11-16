Hamilton City Cadet Unit members enjoy time with Special Olympics Te Awamutu athletes after the Tier 2 October swim meet at Livingstone Aquatic Centre.
Special Olympics Te Awamutu recently hosted its Tier 2 swim meet to qualify for the Christchurch-based Special Olympics 2025 nationals.
Local athletes Jennifer Clark, Keziah Clark, Peter Crawford, Jarrod Gilbert, Sarah Griffin, Sarah-Jane Hudson, Aimee McLachlan, Robert Millow, David Smith, Matthew Smith, Caitlin Thomas, Robert van der Wee, Deshan Walallavita and Ella Yarndley, were part of the overall 114 athletes from 14 North Island clubs that attended.
“It was a big event. It was really cool, it was a very successful meet according to a lot of people,” Special Olympics Te Awamutu co-founder and swimming head coach Shelley Blair said.
“Many beat their entry time in the heats and beat their heat time in the final. They may not have got a placing but I’m pretty big on timings, personal bests.”
The local athletes thought it was great to have a home meet.
He said the cadets come from all around the Waikato and have different backgrounds, but they are one big whānau.
“Hamilton City Cadet Unit [has] been assisting the Special Olympics for about 10 years, maybe a few more,” Evans said.
“It came about as one of the unit support members works at Enrich Plus and is involved in that support care work.
“Today, we actually parade out of Enrich Plus building in Hamilton and have a really good working relationship.
“The whole weekend of the Special Olympics is about the athletes, and our cadets ensure that the athletes have a great day.”
Other community events the cadets attend are Anzac and Armistice Day Parades at Hamilton, Cambridge and several residential homes, while some cadets recently assisted at the Enrich Plus Ball in Cambridge.
“They were handing out soft drinks, keeping the tables clean and [carrying out] any odd jobs to assist the organisers,” Evans said.
“We recently assisted the McKenzie Centre [for] their 40th anniversary. This involved setting up and taking down, along with [assisting] visitors with car parking. This activity was for under-5-year-olds with disabilities.”
Last weekend the cadets won the National Skills Competition at Waiouru, while their leading cadet Warrant Officer Oliver Evans was recently named Cadet of the Year 2024.
“We are a very busy unit with activities most weekends throughout the year. This includes our and other units’ weekend activities, along with national competitions and courses.”
