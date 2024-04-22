Waikato snowboarder Jarrod Gilbert celebrates his gold medal in the giant slalom at the Special Olympics National Winter Games 2023. Photo / Special Olympics NZ

Special Olympian Jarrod Gilbert, of Te Awamutu, has been selected as part of New Zealand’s preliminary squad for the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games.

The competition will take place in Torino, Italy, from March 8 to 16.

After a star performance at last year’s National Winter Games where he claimed gold medals in the giant slalom and snowboard cross divisions, Gilbert is part of the preliminary squad of 10 athletes.

It would be his second time representing the country on the world stage after having been part of the New Zealand squad at the 2017 World Winter Games in Austria, winning a gold and bronze medal on that occasion.

Gilbert is the only Waikato athlete in the preliminary squad for 2025, with the other ones coming from eight Special Olympics clubs, from Southland to North Harbour.

Special Olympics NZ chief executive Fran Scholey congratulated all athletes selected in the preliminary squad.

“Thank you to our Special Olympics clubs and families for supporting their nominations and a warm welcome to our management and coaching team who will begin preparing our athletes for final selection,” Scholey said.

The preliminary squad will train and prepare for the Special Olympics Snow Camp in Wānaka from August 10-17.

The confirmed New Zealand team are due to be announced that month after final assessments.

Alongside the athletes, Special Olympics New Zealand selected the coaches and management team who will work with head of delegation Dave Cowie to train and prepare the athletes as they get ready to take on the world in Italy.

The athletes will be supported by five coaches and support staff throughout their journey to Torino. They are assistant head of delegation and alpine skiing coach Grant Haskell (North Harbour), alpine skiing coaches Steve Wescott (North Harbour) and Lynette Donaldson (Southland), snowboarding coach John Gilbert (Otago), and team doctor Nicole Lundon (Manawatū).

Because of the cancellation of the previous World Winter Games, this will be the New Zealand snow sports athletes’ first opportunity to showcase their talents on the world stage since the 2017 World Winter Games.

The Special Olympics World Winter Games is the world’s largest inclusive winter sports event, attracting thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities to compete in a variety of winter sports during nine days of exciting and inspiring competition.

Special Olympics World Winter Games NZ preliminary squad

● Cosmo Adams, North Harbour — snowboarding

● Tim Clayton, Hawke’s Bay — alpine skiing

● Marc Enderle, North Harbour — alpine skiing

● Joseph Fitzpatrick-Bryant, Manawatū — alpine skiing

● Nicholas Fyfe, Hutt Valley — alpine skiing

● Jarrod Gilbert, Te Awamutu — snowboarding

● Rebecca Heath, Hutt Valley — alpine skiing

● Mitchell Hartnett-Newlands, Auckland — alpine skiing

● Grant McKenzie, Southland — alpine skiing

● James Oliver, Canterbury — alpine skiing



