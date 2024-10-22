“It was such a tough race. I left it all out there. I made some key mistakes. I am looking forward to watching it, learning from my mistakes and coming back next year and giving it another crack,” Wollaston said.

She became the first Kiwi track rider to win two rainbow jerseys and bag three medals at a single world championship.

Fellow Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club alumna Bryony Botha, 26, also claimed a bronze medal in the individual pursuit on the penultimate day of competition.

“If you had told me a week ago that I would walk away with three medals this week, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Wollaston said.

“My first scratch race was my first elite worlds medal – so to come away with my first medal and then first and second world champs jerseys is pretty amazing.

“I am blown away with this week and so happy to be part of a small but mighty New Zealand team. Even to come here with myself and Bryony and walk away with three medals myself and she won a well-deserved bronze medal. It is super-cool and something really amazing to be part of.”

It brought the curtain down on a remarkable year for Wollaston.

It began with her first World Tour stage win on the road at the Tour Down Under in Australia; two medals at the Paris Olympic Games on the track; signing to a new World Tour professional road team; and completing her remarkable year with three medals including two rainbow jerseys at the UCI Track World Championships.

“I am so proud of what I have achieved in the last 12 months and really looking forward to resetting, thinking of some new goals and letting it rip for the next season.

“It is an exciting year and exciting future for female riders in New Zealand at present. The rise of the women’s team pursuit is such a great reflection of women’s sport in New Zealand and in particular cycling and to be a part of that movement is really important and quite a big driving factor in why I do what I do.

“I am grateful now to have some time off the bike, go on holiday and spend some time with loved ones and reflect on what an amazing 12 months it has been.”