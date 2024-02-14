Former Coastal News editor Lesley Staniland. Photo / John Borren

Long-time journalist, editor, and cherished member of the Coromandel community Lesley Staniland has passed away.

Staniland, originally of Marton, was the editor of the Coastal News, before she set up her own magazine, the Whangamata News, together with her friend Jennie Black.

In the 1980s, Staniland worked for the Waikato Times as a sub-editor, before becoming a reporter.

Black, a long-time friend, announced Staniland’s death on the Whangamata News Facebook page on Friday, describing her as a “renowned journalist, intrepid traveller... and loved by all”.

On the post, Staniland’s daughter Charlotte Douglas commented the death had been “very sudden”.

“[It was] a very big shock, [but] ... very peaceful and pain-free in the end.”

The post was quickly flooded with over 100 comments from the local community who described Staniland as a happy and kind person, remembering her “spectacular dress and shoe fashion” and “fabulous sense of humour”.

Beach Hop organiser Noddy Watts commented: “Such a ... wonderful woman. Enjoyed working with Lesley on newspaper features and trusted her professionalism. She became a good friend and will be missed.”

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson commented: “Very sad news. Have fond memories of Lesley’s time in Whangamata as a respected local journalist. RIP.”

Te Puke Times editor Stuart Whittaker, who used to work with Staniland, said he was sorry to hear of her passing.

“She was a lovely person and a valued colleague.”

Former editor of the Coastal News and Hauraki-Coromandel Post, Alison Smith, said she remembered Staniland well.

“Lesley was a beautiful person, a great writer and exceptional editor who I took over from at Coastal News.

“I’m so sorry to hear of [her] death, just as she was finally in an extremely well-deserved retirement.

“Our community newspaper journalists and editors are change makers, truth seekers and leaders in our communities who give so much wisdom and insight. Lesley leaves a legacy from her thousands of dedicated hours to her readers.”

Smith said Staniland was well-known for her “incredible storytelling” in human interest stories.

“And she always made space in the paper for community groups and charities.”

One of the numerous groups close to Staniland’s heart was the Whangamata Arts Collective.

Arts Collective committee member Lynne Robinson echoed the statements made online.

“Lesley and I were on the committee for a while. She contributed a lot to the local arts scene. She was very bubbly, cheery and caring.”

Robinson said Staniland had always been keen to cover stories about the arts - and veterans.

“My father-in-law, Brant Robinson, was a veteran and used to live here. Lesley was always interested in writing a story about him, especially on Anzac Day and his birthday, to tell his life story. He was a prisoner of war and survived the Second World War’s Battle of Crete.

“Lesley visited him every birthday, from his 99th to the 103. She always showed such empathy and genuine interest.”

Staniland leaves behind her husband Peter West, children and grandchildren.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald.

