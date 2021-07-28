Printmaker Lynne Robinson inherited love of art from mother

Lynne Robinson with the old Japanese printing press inherited from her mother. Photo / Supplied

Lynne Robinson with the old Japanese printing press inherited from her mother. Photo / Supplied

Artist Lynne Robinson inherited a love of art and printing from her mother — as well as her old Japanese printing press.

Lynne says her mother was the main inspiration in becoming a printmaker. Her mother attended art school from a young age and discovered the art of printing as an adult.

Lynne is one of the Arts Collective Whangamata committee members and is media co-ordinator preparing for the Mid Winter Mingle.

As one of the few printmakers within the Arts Collective, the prints she is working on for the upcoming Arts Collective Whangamata Mid Winter Mingle are drypoint etchings created on metal plates.

Kete o te Mautauranga – Baskets of Knowledge is three plates to create the total composition, all featuring kete, which Lynne often incorporates into her etchings.

"It's not only for the cultural meaning but also because the woven pattern translates so well into the print medium."

Lynne also works in mixed media.

"I find this extends my art practice and I like the different process using paint and found pieces to create artworks in a very free, sometimes in a serendipitous way."

She is also working on a mixed media work for the mingle with a theme of saving the oceans.

The Details

What: Arts Collective Whangamata Mid Winter Mingle

Where: Whangamata Club Restaurant

When: August 8, 1-5pm

Tickets: $25 from Whangamata Information Centre

For more information call Gaye Barton 027 444 4557 or visit www.artscollective.co.nz