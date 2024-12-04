Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Isle of Man TT stars join Kiwi riders in Taupō for Suzuki International Series

By
Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read
England's Davey Todd is sure to be among the frontrunners in the Suzuki International Series again this season, starting in Taupō this weekend. Photo / Andy McGechan

England's Davey Todd is sure to be among the frontrunners in the Suzuki International Series again this season, starting in Taupō this weekend. Photo / Andy McGechan

The overseas contingent is on its way as the 2024 New Zealand Suzuki International Series gets ready to kick off in Taupō this weekend.

The popular annual three-round Suzuki International Series, including the world-renowned Cemetery Circuit street race event in Whanganui on Boxing Day, kicks off this busy time of the year for New Zealand’s elite motorcycle road racers, and this year there will again be top stars from overseas lining up as well.

The opening round at the Taupō International Motorsport Park this Saturday and Sunday will be sure to get the juices flowing, with Isle of Man TT race stars a sure highlight among the many superior riders entered.

The Suzuki International Series has become such an iconic competition in this part of the world that it typically brings plenty of international focus, and when British heroes Peter Hickman and Davey Todd, plus German frontrunner Wolfgang Schuster, indicated their keenness to compete here this summer, Suzuki International Series organiser Allan “Flea” Willacy was naturally thrilled to welcome them.

French rider Timothee Monot is also entered into the series for the first time this year, albeit only for the Cemetery Circuit street racing segment of the series.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Despite their obvious pedigree, there is no guarantee either that these international visitors will run away with anything when lined up against the heart and soul of Kiwi talent, with riders such as Whakatāne father and son duo Tony and Mitch Rees, Christchurch pair Alastair Hoogenboezem and Dale Finch, Auckland’s Dave Sharp, Silverstream’s Rogan Chandler, Taupō's Scott Moir, Whanganui twosome Luca Durning and Richie Dibben, to name just a few, always a threat.

Round two of the Suzuki International Series is set for Manfeild on the outskirts of Feilding over December 14-15, just a week after this weekend’s opener – and, of course, the Whanganui street fight finale, less than two weeks after Manfeild, remains the jewel in the crown for the series.

The foundations for a fruitful Suzuki International Series campaign will have had to be sown at round one in Taupō and round two at Manfeild, because everything will go on the line on the public streets of Whanganui on Boxing Day.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Motorcycle road racing in New Zealand always offers edge-of-the-seat excitement, and this year’s edition will perhaps provide an adrenaline rush like never before.

Dates for 2024 Suzuki International Series:

  • Round one – Taupō, December 7 and 8.
  • Round two – Manfeild, Feilding, December 14 and 15.
  • Round three – Whanganui’s Cemetery Circuit, December 26.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News