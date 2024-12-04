England's Davey Todd is sure to be among the frontrunners in the Suzuki International Series again this season, starting in Taupō this weekend. Photo / Andy McGechan

The overseas contingent is on its way as the 2024 New Zealand Suzuki International Series gets ready to kick off in Taupō this weekend.

The popular annual three-round Suzuki International Series, including the world-renowned Cemetery Circuit street race event in Whanganui on Boxing Day, kicks off this busy time of the year for New Zealand’s elite motorcycle road racers, and this year there will again be top stars from overseas lining up as well.

The opening round at the Taupō International Motorsport Park this Saturday and Sunday will be sure to get the juices flowing, with Isle of Man TT race stars a sure highlight among the many superior riders entered.

The Suzuki International Series has become such an iconic competition in this part of the world that it typically brings plenty of international focus, and when British heroes Peter Hickman and Davey Todd, plus German frontrunner Wolfgang Schuster, indicated their keenness to compete here this summer, Suzuki International Series organiser Allan “Flea” Willacy was naturally thrilled to welcome them.

French rider Timothee Monot is also entered into the series for the first time this year, albeit only for the Cemetery Circuit street racing segment of the series.