Cordons have since been removed and the road has reopened.
Clarke said police would like to hear from anyone who was travelling in the Hampton Downs area between 10pm on Sunday and 1am on Monday.
“This includes any dashcam footage from in the area,” Clarke said.
“If you have any information that could help our inquiries, please update us online now or call 105.
“Please use the reference number 241014/2225.”
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said ambulances responded to an incident on Hampton Downs Rd about 5am.
“The incident was attended by one first-response unit, one ambulance, two rapid response units and one road manager.”
The spokesperson said a man was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.
