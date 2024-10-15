Advertisement
Hampton Downs Rd incident: Police search for dashcam footage

Maryana Garcia
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
Police have appealed for dashcam footage of the Hampton Downs area after a man was found fighting for his life on the road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said a scene examination has been completed at Hampton Downs Rd in Whangamarino after a man was located critically injured early on Monday morning.

“The victim remains in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital,” Clarke said.

“Police are in the early stages of determining the circumstances that led to the man being injured.”

Cordons have since been removed and the road has reopened.

Clarke said police would like to hear from anyone who was travelling in the Hampton Downs area between 10pm on Sunday and 1am on Monday.

“This includes any dashcam footage from in the area,” Clarke said.

Police initially closed Hampton Downs Rd from where it intersects with Landfill Access Rd after a man was found fighting for his life. Photo / Maryana Garcia
“If you have any information that could help our inquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

“Please use the reference number 241014/2225.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said ambulances responded to an incident on Hampton Downs Rd about 5am.

“The incident was attended by one first-response unit, one ambulance, two rapid response units and one road manager.”

The spokesperson said a man was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

