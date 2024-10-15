The Government may intervene after Wellington City Council's airport shares decision and Sir Cliff Richard plans New Zealand shows in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

Police have appealed for dashcam footage of the Hampton Downs area after a man was found fighting for his life on the road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said a scene examination has been completed at Hampton Downs Rd in Whangamarino after a man was located critically injured early on Monday morning.

“The victim remains in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital,” Clarke said.

“Police are in the early stages of determining the circumstances that led to the man being injured.”