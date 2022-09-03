A vibrant mix of retail tenants will add to Union Square's status as the new epicentre of Hamilton's CBD. Image / Supplied

Union Square, the new office and retail complex taking shape at the corner of Anglesea and Hood streets in Hamilton, is looking for 16 eateries, cafes, gyms or hair salons interested in setting up shop in the business precinct.

AA Insurance, Rabobank and Sentinel Cafe have already signed up as tenants. The development contains five new architecturally designed buildings with 23,000sq m of office space, retail space and areas dedicated to community wellness.

Bayleys Real Estate is taking care of the expressions of interest for retail tenancies at Union Square. The tenancies will become available once the buildings have been completed, from early 2023 to 2025.

Real estate agent Rebecca Bruce says there are currently 16 retail premises on offer for lease ranging from around 50 to over 200sq m.

"We are seeking operators who offer products or services that will enhance the lives and wellbeing of workers in the precinct.

"Opportunities include a 90-square metre tenancy available from March 2023 which would be an ideal base for a professional barber, beauty or hair salon."

Real estate agent Chris Beasleigh says Union Square will be the new epicentre of Hamilton's CBD.

"A vibrant mix of retail tenants will add to Union Square's status as a focal point attracting people from across the central city and wider Hamilton.

The complex taking shape at the corner of Anglesea and Hood street has already secured national office occupiers AA Insurance and Rabobank. Image / Supplied

"[It] is the place to be for retailers keen to be in the heart of a city that's growing, innovating and punching well above its weight," Beasleigh says.

Union Square is being built by Waikato developer Foster Construction which also built the Claudelands Events Centre, Deloitte House and Genesis Energy offices.

The development will also include 350 car parks and bike storage. It will be connected to Hamilton's central public transport hub.

Retail tenants at Union Square will lease the spaces below the offices which will, once completed, be home to more than 2500 employees.

The construction of the first building started in 2020.

For more information or to launch an expression of interest visit the Bayley's website.