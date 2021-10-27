The One Cook St development is set to be Hamilton East's tallest building. Image / Supplied

The One Cook St development is set to be Hamilton East's tallest building. Image / Supplied

A new development at 1 Cook St in Hamilton East is set to be the tallest building in the city's east and will feature luxury apartments.

The apartments will be on the top three levels of the eight-storey development, which will also include two levels of car parking, three levels of commercial space, and a restaurant and bar with an expansive deck looking north up the river.



Construction of the complex will start early next year with completion earmarked for mid-2023.

Lodge Real Estate already launched One Cook Street to the market, on behalf of developers Black and Orange. Lodge Real Estate residential saleswoman Zoe Wilson says: "The development designed by Buchan Architects is all about luxury with majestic views and top-quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

"It offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure Hamilton's best river views in an unparalleled riverfront sanctuary."

Wilson is working with Lodge Real Estate Agent James Walsh to market the apartments. James says the complex is one of the few that will be developed on the river.

The penthouse apartments at the One Cook St development's top level are on the market, a firm price hasn't been put on them yet. Image / Supplied

Black and Orange development manager Daniel Kirk says with the apartments starting six levels up residents will also have the benefit of hearing the hum of the city without being in the CBD.

"It's an amazing site. You can stand there now and there is the birdsong from the river walkways and surrounding trees, but you also get the hum of the city in the distance. You feel like you are part of the action without having to actually be in the thick of it."

The apartments are planned to feature floor-to-ceiling north-facing windows and high-end fixtures and fittings including wool carpets, porcelain benchtops and tiles, hardwood decking on the outdoor balconies, and fully ducted heat pumps.

The apartments range in size from 144 square metres to 161sq m and start at $2.365 million.



To find out more about the development click here.