Housing crisis: Hamilton required to build up for more houses and greater density

Change is on the cards for some Hamilton neighbourhoods following a government rewrite of city planning rules. Photo / Supplied

In response to the housing crisis, the Government is requiring Hamilton and the other big growth councils - Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga and Christchurch - to build up, not just out.

This change of city planning rules will allow for greater density in big cities which permits more homes and a greater variety of homes to be built, says Hamilton City Council.

The changes will also encourage smaller section sizes, more apartments and townhouses - and developers will no longer be required to provide carparking, in order to align and co-ordinate planning across urban areas throughout the country.

Hamilton City Council district plan committee chairman councillor Ryan Hamilton said the Government's intention was to put more affordable homes in neighbourhoods that already have easy access to jobs, shops, schools and major public transport routes.

That will mean big changes to Hamilton's district plan, the "rule book" that guides development in Hamilton.

"The direction from government is very clear and like other cities, we must respond to that. Hamilton is the third least affordable housing market in New Zealand and we must consider options to build up, not just out. This provides more housing choice for our diverse and changing communities," Hamilton said.

But while many of the changes set out by government are not optional, not everything is set in stone. "So as much as possible, we must influence what we can and get the very best outcomes for residents. This is our city and we need to reflect what Hamiltonians want."

The council will soon start a community engagement programme where it will talk to the community over 12 months before undergoing a formal public notification process.

The revised district plan would not come into place until at least 2024, meaning nothing would change immediately.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said there was some angst among councillors and the community about the changes ahead.

"These changes support our housing strategy and will provide for more homes, and a greater variety of homes in our city, to help make it more affordable for everyone. It makes sense to put homes closer to the things we need like shops, parks and public transport. But change is not always easy and it must be done well."

She said it is important to be aware of the wider impact on neighbourhoods. "So it's vital our wider community understand this government direction. We must be completely up front about what it means so people can contribute their thoughts and ideas."

The council said initial thinking around how proposed changes might affect specific parts of city would be released in the coming weeks.