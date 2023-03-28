Hamilton's much-loved Sumatran tiger Mencari died today. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton Zoo farewells its dearly loved Sumatran tiger Mencari who has passed away at the grand age of 23 today.

During daily interactions with Mencari over the past few days, her keepers noticed a decline in her general wellbeing and the vet team was called in. After close monitoring and assessments, the team made the difficult decision to euthanise her.

The oldest Sumatran tiger in current records celebrated her 23rd birthday in January and was one of the oldest residents at the Hamilton Zoo.

Zoo director Dr Baird Fleming says while the passing of one of the animal whānau is always tough, the zoo’s main priority was to ensure none of its animals has to suffer.

“Mencari will be greatly missed. She was a special soul and a favourite amongst her keepers, who are feeling the loss deeply,” Fleming says.

Described by her keepers as a real character with a good dose of attitude, she enjoyed lying around soaking up the sunshine and loved a blood iceblock on a hot day.

Born at Wellington Zoo, Mencari moved to Hamilton Zoo at 14 months old, together with her siblings Jaka and Molek. They were the first tigers to call Hamilton Zoo home and came as part of the Australasian breeding programme for the critically endangered Sumatran tiger.

In the wild, Sumatran tigers have a life expectancy of 15 years.

Hamilton Zoo made the difficult decision to euthanise Mencari. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton Zoo curator Mark Turner worked at Wellington Zoo when Mencari, Jaka and Molek were born and was part of the team who transferred the tigers to Hamilton.

“I brought them up here, settled them into their brand-new enclosure and that was the last I saw of them,” Turner says.

“So, when I started working here in 2020, I was pretty surprised to see Mencari alive and so sprightly and healthy at such a golden age. It’s been an incredible experience to work with her again.

“Our carnivore keepers who have worked with her every day will really miss her. I know many of our visitors will too,” Turner says.

The Hamilton Zoo has two other tigers, females Sali and her daughter Kirana, who will remain at the zoo.

There are about 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild. Numbers continue to decline due to habitat loss and poaching.



