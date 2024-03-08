Amanda, 34, from Hamilton has been missing since Wednesday.

Amanda, 34, from Hamilton has been missing since Wednesday.

Police are concerned about the welfare of a 34-year-old woman who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Amanda, whose last name has not been provided by police, was last seen at an Enderley address in Hamilton, wearing a purple sweatshirt, dark-coloured jeans and carrying a large backpack.

There are concerns for her welfare and Amanda’s family and police are keen to know she is safe.

She could potentially be heading to the Auckland area.

If you see Amanda please call 111 and quote file number 240307/9898.

Members of the public with information that may help should get in touch with police on 105.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



