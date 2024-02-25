Missing man Straun Robertson.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 31-year-old Straun Robertson.

Robertson was last seen in Kihikihi on Saturday, February 24, and is described as 180-185cm tall and of medium build.

Police and Robertson’s family have concerns for his wellbeing.

If you have seen Robertson, or have information which might help find him, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 240225/8679

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald and Te Awamutu Courier

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



