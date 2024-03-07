Tokoroa-born entrepreneur, Anna Mowbray, is returning to her hometown to inspire the next generation of female leaders.

A group of 19 wāhine toa is attending a special International Women’s Day event in the South Waikato today.

They will share their journeys with more than 150 Year 12 and 13 students from local high schools, to inspire the next generation of female leaders.

The speakers include Tokoroa-born Zuru co-founder Anna Mowbray and Māori and Cook Island producer and director, Lanita Ririnui.

Ririnui’s journey began in Tauranga which has been reflected in her storytelling. She is also the executive director of Ngā Aho Whakaari Māori In Screen, an organisation advocating for Māori representation in the global screen industry.

Mowbray will talk about how she went from being a small-town farm girl, to helping her two brothers create the multi-billion-dollar toy empire Zuru in China.

She will also share insights into her latest endeavour Zeil, a recruiting app.

Another speaker is Lisa Tamati who made history by completing the Badwater Ultramarathon and broke records when she ran 217km non-stop through Death Valley, the hottest desert on earth.

Tamati also hosts the Pushing the Limits podcast.

The event is co-funded by the South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT).

Chief executive Amanda Hema is excited about the event.

“We appreciate that many talented women, ranging from sportswomen to television producers, businesspeople, and social change agents, are eager to share their experiences to inspire the next generation.

Lanita Ririnui (left) is an award-winning Māori and Cook Island writer, producer, and director.

“As South Waikato continues to celebrate the achievements of these extraordinary women, it reinforces the community’s commitment to creating an environment where everyone, regardless of gender, can succeed and thrive.”

South Waikato International Women’s Day leaders

Lanita Ririnui - Māori In Screen

Māori In Screen Anna Mowbray - ZEIL

- ZEIL Lisa Tamati - Athlete

- Athlete Christine Hall - Central Kids

- Central Kids Erin Griffiths - Waikato Screen

- Waikato Screen Rachel Karalus - K’aute Pasifika Trust

- K’aute Pasifika Trust Maria Te Kanawa - Raukawa

- Raukawa Makea Piahana - Pou Systems

- Pou Systems Kiana Tuhua - South Waikato Investment Fund Trust

- South Waikato Investment Fund Trust Polly Rikona - ITW

- ITW Akarere Henry - South Waikato Pacific Island Community Trust (SWPICS)

- South Waikato Pacific Island Community Trust (SWPICS) Kate Wightman - Soda Inc

- Soda Inc Grace Forno - Barker and Associates

- Barker and Associates Adele Hadfield - Veros Property Services

- Veros Property Services Bailey Van Den Broek - Flight Instructor in Rotorua & Tokoroa

- Flight Instructor in Rotorua & Tokoroa Caroline Batley - ANZ

- ANZ Denise Law - Tokoroa Law

- Tokoroa Law Liora Pine (Saad) - The Little Acre

- The Little Acre Kirsty Kraakman - Ruminant Bio Tech

