Kirikiriroa Maori Ward Councillor Melaina Huaki. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The Hamilton Kirikiriroa Māori Ward byelection has seen a voter turnout of less than 6%.

With a week to go until the polls close, only 878 voting packs have been returned – although 15,022 voters are registered on the Māori roll.

Deputy electoral officer Amy Viggers put out an urgent call for more votes.

“It’s now too late to put your vote in the mail to ensure it will arrive in time to be counted,” Viggers said.

“However, it’s easy to drop your vote in any of the ballot boxes across the city... It doesn’t matter if you haven’t received your voting pack, or if it has been lost or damaged.”