An aerial shot of the enclosed gardens at the Hamilton Gardens. Photo / Hamilton City Council
Hamilton Gardens has received another feather in its cap with the awarding of a Qualmark Gold Award for its tourism offering.
The award is a recognition from Tourism New Zealand, highlighting sustainable tourism businesses with a gold, silver or bronze accreditation.
Hamilton Gardens first received the Qualmark Gold Award in 2011 and has now regained the status after an independent assessment focused on social, economic, environmental, and health and safety perspectives.
“As New Zealand’s fastest growing city, two years in a row, the impending opening of the Waikato Regional Theatre, new hotels on the way, Te Kaaroro Nature Precinct and Hamilton Gardens — our visitor proposition within Kirikiriroa is coming of age and gaining strength."