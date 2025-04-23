“Being recognised at the highest level again, along with the fantastic feedback from our visitors, shows we’re doing things right,” Ryan said.

“Our team is dedicated to ensuring everyone who visits Hamilton Gardens has a special experience.

“As Hamilton Gardens keeps growing, we’re all about keeping things top quality, staying sustainable, and being a truly world-class destination.”

The Qualmark gold accreditation acknowledges businesses that lead the way in making New Zealand a sustainable visitor destination.

With Hamilton Gardens, the Qualmark assessment praised its approach to inclusivity and long-term guardianship.

It also highlighted the “authentic incorporation” of the site’s Māori history in the design of the new fern court and working with local suppliers to make products for the Hamilton Gardens shop.

Hamilton Gardens director Lucy Ryan. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said she was delighted to hear of the award.

Hamilton Gardens was the best public garden in New Zealand, she said.

“Probably even the best in Australasia... It’s a bold statement, but I’ve been very fortunate to have travelled quite a bit and seen a lot of gardens.

A concept drawing of Hamilton Gardens' Medieval Garden. Image / Hamilton Gardens

“Hamilton Gardens is punching above its weight.”

She said the gardens were the city’s “number 1 drawcard” and were constantly evolving.

“I ... remember seeing the English Garden and the Chinese Garden as a teenager... There were about six or seven themed gardens at the time.

“Now we have 18 and we are working to open two more gardens soon, the Medieval Garden and the Pasifika Garden.”

Southgate said over the years she also had “amazing conversations” with representatives from several countries who voiced their interest in “having” a themed garden at the Hamilton Gardens.

“Korea, for example, is interested in having a garden one day.”

Hamilton Gardens are the brainchild of landscape architect Dr Peter Sergel, whose concept comprises a total of 33 specifically themed gardens, including those already completed.

Hamilton and Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell congratulated the Hamilton Gardens team on the achievement.

The newest garden at Hamilton Gardens is the Ancient Egyptian Garden which opened in 2022.

“The renewed gold status with Qualmark is testament to their dedication to providing top-quality visitor experiences.”

She said the regional tourism organisation was very proud to have Hamilton Gardens as part of the mighty Waikato.

“Hamilton Gardens is a fantastic visitor experience.

“As New Zealand’s fastest growing city, two years in a row, the impending opening of the Waikato Regional Theatre, new hotels on the way, Te Kaaroro Nature Precinct and Hamilton Gardens — our visitor proposition within Kirikiriroa is coming of age and gaining strength."

In July, Hamilton Gardens was named in Tripadvisor’s top 1% of things to do in the world for a second time, after first making the ranking in 2023.

In the 2023/24 financial year, a record number of 537,584 people came through the Enclosed Gardens.