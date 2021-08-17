Hamilton City Council fund extends life of treasured historic buildings

The St Andrew's Presbyterian Church is one of the grant recipients from the Heritage Fund. Photo / Supplied

The St Andrew's Presbyterian Church is one of the grant recipients from the Heritage Fund. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council has approved grants from the Heritage Fund to prolong the life of several historic buildings in the city.

The council's 2021-31 long-term plan has allocated an annual budget of $80,000 for the fund to give grants to churches, historic homes and storied commercial buildings to undergo essential maintenance.

The Heritage Fund has been in place since 2016 to provide financial assistance for the upkeep of historic sites recognised as representing Hamilton's built heritage.

The council received 12 applications with 11 deemed eligible under the funding guidelines.

Successful applications include $20,000 and $13,000 respectively going towards earthquake strengthening of St Andrew's Church and St Peter's Cathedral, $10,000 to replace window frames on Pascoe's Buildings in Garden Place, and $10,000 for assessment reports on three residential properties.

Principal planner Alice Morris said the fund helps to safeguard treasured sites from Hamilton's past for future generations.

"The Heritage Fund's support for owners of scheduled heritage buildings and sites assists with the retention of our city's heritage and recognises the importance of these places as tangible connections to Hamilton's history," she says.

The long-term plan also includes $20,000 a year for earthquake strengthening of Beale Cottage, Hamilton's oldest known building.