Creative Communities Scheme supports arts initiatives around Hamilton

Showquest Waikato was one of the successful applicants to the latest round of Hamilton's Creative Communities Scheme fund. Pictured are performers from Tai Wānanga ki Ruakura. Photo / Supplied

Creative Waikato is seeking innovative project applications for Hamilton's Creative Communities Scheme.

The scheme supports community arts initiatives that help grow and promote creativity in Kirikiriroa. Creative Waikato administers the fund on behalf of Hamilton City Council and is encouraging applications from groups and individuals focusing on at least one of the scheme's three criteria: access and participation, diversity, or young people.

In the last funding round more than 30 local projects received funding - from flax weaving classes and vocal workshops, to street art festivals and theatre shows.

Creative Waikato CEO Dr Jeremy Mayall says the funding is a great opportunity to transform creative ideas into reality.

"We know that arts and culture are invaluable in fostering identity, resilience, community, and joy. A Creative Communities Scheme grant could be a massive boost to help fund your project and grow the creative sector in the Waikato."

Funding can cover materials for arts activities or programmes, venue or equipment hire, personnel or administrative costs for short-term projects, and marketing and promotion of arts activities.

Mayall encourages interested applicants to join a Zoom session next month to learn more about the funding and ask any burning questions.

The free online session, run by Creative Waikato, is on Tuesday, August 3 from 1pm-2pm. Keep an eye on the Creative Waikato Facebook page in the coming days for a link to the meeting.

Applications to the Creative Communities Scheme are now open and can be made through Council's online funding application system at creativewaikato.co.nz/funding. The funding round closes at 5pm on Friday, August 27.

For more information about the scheme, or to arrange an appointment with a funding adviser, contact Creative Waikato on hello@creativewaikato.co.nz or 0508 427 892.