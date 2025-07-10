Advertisement
Home / Waikato News

SPCA staff speak up against verbal abuse for not taking in unwanted pets

Malisha Kumar
By
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

The SPCA's building in Hamilton. The society says its staff are increasingly facing abuse for not being able to rehome pets. Photo / Malisha Kumar

The SPCA has raised concerns about people it says are abusing and emotionally blackmailing staff for not being able to rehome pets.

According to the society, its centres across the country, including Hamilton and Rotorua, have been affected, with some people threatening to kill the animals if the centre does

Save

