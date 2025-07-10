The SPCA's building in Hamilton. The society says its staff are increasingly facing abuse for not being able to rehome pets. Photo / Malisha Kumar
The SPCA has raised concerns about people it says are abusing and emotionally blackmailing staff for not being able to rehome pets.
According to the society, its centres across the country, including Hamilton and Rotorua, have been affected, with some people threatening to kill the animals if the centre doesnot take them.
The society, which cares for sick, injured and vulnerable stray animals, said the abuse mainly came from people who wanted the centres to take in their healthy animals because they no longer wanted them.
Dr Corey Regnerus-Kell, SPCA general manager for animal services, said the abuse had increased in the past two years and occurred almost daily.
Conversations also escalated to abuse more often and more quickly.
“The hardest conversations staff are facing regularly are the threats to harm the animals that they are contacting us to take.
“Hearing callers say, ‘If you don’t take them, I will just drown them’ for an organisation designed to prevent animal cruelty, the blackmail and emotional manipulation of the staff is what they really can’t cope with.”
Hamilton centre manager Kyla Robb said she wasn’t easily scared, but recently had to call police because someone had shown “deranged and intimidating behaviour” towards her.