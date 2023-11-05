Hamilton CBD Awards 2023: More than 30 businesses stood out at this year's awards. Photo / Hamilton Central Business Association

Hamilton CBD Awards 2023: More than 30 businesses stood out at this year's awards. Photo / Hamilton Central Business Association

More than 30 Hamilton businesses shone at this year’s Hamilton CBD Awards.

The annual awards, run by the Hamilton Central Business Association, crowned winners, runners-up and highly commended businesses in 12 categories.

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said local businesses were achieving many great things “from set-up to expansion” and they should be recognised for this.

“Shouting about achievements is not a natural space for many people ... I think it actually surprises a lot of entrants to realise as they are writing their entry how much they have achieved.”

The 12 awards categories were shopping, eat and drink daytime, eat and drink bars, and restaurants, health and beauty, activity, customer service, established business, new business, professional service, not-for-profit, public good, and marketing and promotion.

Cream Eatery won the eat and drink daytime category this year.

Hamilton cafe Cream Eatery stood out again at the 2023 CBD Business Awards.

It’s not the first time the cafe has been recognised in the awards: it also won the award last year after cleaning up the awards in 2021 when it not only won best cafe, but the overall top accolade of best of the best, the award for the best new space under 250sq m and the award for best social media.

Gothenburg restaurant won the eat and drink bar and restaurant category.

Local charity the Cake Detective won the Public Good Award. Founder Laura Casey started the charitable trust in 2019 to make birthday cakes for kids experiencing hardship.

Cake Detective celebrated its fourth anniversary last month and clocked more than 1800 cakes made.

Meanwhile, Dress for Success took out the top spot in the not-for-profit category. The charity provides women in need with work-appropriate outfits free, but recently also opened a pre-loved clothing retail store called Rosy.

Hamilton Central City Business Association award for eat and drink daytime sector. Photo / HBCA

All award entrants were judged twice. First, businesses submitted written entries or evaluation by a panel of judges and, depending on the nature of their business, some also underwent assessment by a mystery shopper.

Hamilton Central Business Association chairman Dwight Egelhof said the awards night, celebrated at Roose Commerce Park, was a deserving celebration for the hard-working businesses.

“After the numerous challenges that local businesses have faced over the past three years, it is an honour to provide an evening that rewards business achievements,” he said.

“We know the local business community is what makes our city unique and to have the opportunity to share their achievements with an audience of their peers is what makes the CBD Awards truly special.”

The full list of the 2023 CBD award winners

● Shopping

— Winner: Found Store

— Runner-up: Texas Radio

— Runner-up: True Store

● Eat & Drink — Daytime

— Winner: Cream Eatery

— Runner-up: Hello Sunshine

— Highly Commended: The Little Cakery

● Eat & Drink — Bars & Restaurants

— Winner: Gothenburg

— Runner-up: Last Place

— Highly Commended: Madam Woo

● Health & Beauty

— Winner: Lab Brows + Body

— Runner-up: Off & On

— Highly Commended: ProStyle

● Activity

— Winner: The Meteor

— Runner-up: Confinement Escape Rooms

— Highly Commended: River Riders

● Customer Service

— Winner: Precious Metals

— Winner: Texas Radio

— Winner: True Store

● Established Business

- Winner: Biddy Mulligans

● New Business

— Winner: Wild River & Co

— Runner-up: Shanghai Restaurant

— Highly Commended: Kapadokya Kebabs

● Professional Service

— Winner: iCLAW

— Runner-up: Soda Inc

— Highly Commended: Unbound

● Not for Profit

— Winner: Dress for Success

— Runner-up: Trade Aid

— Highly Commended: The Meteor

● Public Good

— Winner: The Cake Detective

— Runner-up: The Lawrenson Group

— Highly Commended: Rainbow Kids

● Marketing & Promotion

— Winner: Last Place

— Runner-up: Confinement Escape Rooms

— Highly Commended: Gails Floral Studio

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



