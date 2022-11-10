The CBD award ceremony was held at the Meteor Theatre in Hamilton with Momentum Waikato chief executive Kelvyn Eglinton as the MC. Photo / Moving Media

The CBD award ceremony was held at the Meteor Theatre in Hamilton with Momentum Waikato chief executive Kelvyn Eglinton as the MC. Photo / Moving Media

This year's Hamilton CBD awards showcased local businesses' love for the centre, no matter their sector.

The award ceremony was held at Hamilton's The Meteor Theatre last month and celebrated local central city businesses that have made an impact over the past year.

The awards are run by the Hamilton Central Business Association (HCBA) whose general manager Vanessa Williams says: "The fabulous businesses based in Hamilton's central city are doing some really cool things to make our CBD a destination.

"Hamilton's CBD continues to go from strength to strength and HCBA are proud to able to recognise the companies who all contribute to making Hamilton a great place to do business."

This year, HCBA was accepting nominations from businesses and the general public.

Image 1 of 11 : Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams, Momentum Waikato chief executive and award MC Kelvyn Eglinton and Hamilton Central Business Association marketing manager Vicky Redwood. Photo / Moving Media

In total, 29 local businesses were recognised for their achievements across 11 categories including innovation, eat and drink, shopping and customer service.

Every category had three titles to give away: winner, runner-up and highly commended.

Two businesses, the Pottery Studio and Last Place Bar, were two times lucky as they both won two awards in two separate categories.

The Pottery Studio, based in Casabella Lane, was runner-up in the category new business and also took out the highly commended title in the category Activity-based Experience.

Last Place Bar, located on Collingwood St, took out the highly commended title in the category Promotion and was also highly commended in the category Bars/Restaurants - Eat and Drink.

The full list of award winners

● Promotion

- Winner: Journey & Co

- Runner-up: Bull & Bear

- Highly Commended: Last Place

● Innovation

- Winner: Cloudland

- Runner-up: Unbound

- Highly Commended: Texas Radio

● Public Good

- Winner: Earth Diverse

- Runner-up: Op Shop for Breast Cancer

- Highly Commended: Dumpling House

● Shopping

- Winner: Sweet Pea Parties

- Runner-up: Precious Metals

- Highly Commended: Found Store

● Activity-based Experience

- Winner: Boon Hamilton Street Art

- Runner-up: Confinement Escape Rooms

- Highly Commended: The Pottery Studio

● Health and Beauty Experience

- Winner: ProStyle

- Runner-up: The Skin Spa

- Highly Commended: High Above

● Bars / Restaurants - Eat and Drink

- Winner: Bahn Mi Caphe

- Runner-up: Mr Pickles Bar and Eatery

- Highly Commended: Last Place

● Daytime Eat and Drink

- Winner: Cream Eatery

- Runner-up: The Grumpy Baker

- Highly Commended: Le Rendez-Vous

● Established Business

- Winner: Scott's Epicurean

● New Business

- Winner: Hanrad Bespoke Rugs

- Runner-up: The Pottery Studio

- Highly Commended: Mitchell Vincent Collection

● Customer Service

- Winner: True Store

- Runner-up: Capital Tyres

- Highly Commended: Sentinel Cafe