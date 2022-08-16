The focus of the awards is on tactics and initiatives that have continued to make a business successful, particularly during the challenges of the past few years. Photo / Supplied

The Hamilton CBD Awards are back again this year and there is still time to enter, with nominations closing on August 31.

The CBD Awards, run by the Hamilton Central Business Association, celebrate and recognise businesses in Hamilton's central city that have made a real impact over the past year.

Association general manager Vanessa Williams says: "The fabulous businesses based in Hamilton's central city are doing some really cool things, to make our CBD a destination.

"Hamilton's CBD continues to go from strength to strength and HCBA are proud to able to recognise the companies who all contribute to making Hamilton a great place to do business," says Williams

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams. Photo / Supplied

"This year we're taking nominations from both businesses and the general public; so, if you're proud of what your business has achieved or want to get behind your favourite CBD establishment, make a submission," she says.

Nominations can be made online here. The awards are sponsored by Spark Business and Mediaworks.

Judging will take place from September 1 to 30, with an awards evening on October 12 at a venue yet to be announced. The venue and how to buy tickets will be announced at the beginning of September.

Businesses that receive a public nomination will be contacted to submit an entry. All entrants' written submissions will be judged by an independent judging panel combined with either a mystery shopper or an in-person interview depending on the business type.

"We encourage the participation of businesses and their customers who are integral to the success of our central city. The focus of the awards is on tactics and initiatives that have continued to make a business successful, particularly during the challenges of the past few years," says Williams.

The awards categories are promotion, innovation, established business, new business, experience, eat and drink, shopping, and customer service. There is also a public good category in which companies that offer community benefits may be nominated.