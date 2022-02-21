The CBD Awards celebrate and recognise businesses in Hamilton's central city that have made a real impact over the past year. Photo / Supplied

The 2021 Hamilton CBD Business Awards have been announced this week after three Covid-19 related postponements, two lockdowns and a move into the red traffic light setting.

There were almost 80 entries showcasing Hamilton CBD's best in business across a number of sectors.

New CBD cafe Cream Eatery not only won Best Cafe, but the overall top accolade of Best Of The Best. Cream Eatery also won the award for the Best New Space Under 250sq m and the award for Best Social Media.

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams says she is proud to be able to have an awards programme that recognises the achievements of central-city businesses.

"It was heartening to see so many businesses enter the awards at a time when the city was in and out of lockdowns, changing alert levels and facing the uncertainly of a continuously changing environment," she says.

"Hamilton's CBD awards are about providing the opportunity for businesses across all sectors to put themselves forward and to be assessed by a panel of judges, to sell the story of their business and to celebrate their remarkable successes."

Association chairman Dwight Egelhof says: "It feels like the results have been a long time coming, with judging completed in September last year, but the timeframe does not take away from their exceptional achievements and we are delighted to see such a strong mix of small and large businesses recognised in the awards."

The original plan for the awards ceremony, with the support of Spark and MediaWorks, was for an epic night of celebration at the new Union Square development in Hamilton's central city. However, Williams says that in the true style of adaption, the awards evening is taking a slightly different turn with an intimate event for award recipients planned for March 2 at Ernest Lounge Bar on Alexandra Street, catered by Banh Mi and with Moving Media on site to capture the night.

"We know what a challenging time it has been for the business community over the past few years and to be able to hold an event to celebrate the success a business has been able to attain in 2021, is well deserved," says Fabian Pathirana, region operational and Site lead at Spark Business Greater Waikato.

Cream Eatery also won the award for the Best New Space Under 250sqm and the award for Best Social Media. Photo / Supplied

MediaWorks Waikato general manager Justine Dixon says: "It is an extraordinary battle that businesses have had to face and continue to face through the pandemic. As a sponsor of the CBD Awards, we are delighted to be able to contribute to a platform that recognises the 'best' businesses in the CBD."

The association says it is proud to recognise the companies who all contribute to making Hamilton a great place to do business.

Hamilton Central Business Association Awards 2021

BEST IN APPAREL & ACCESSORIES

Winner: True Store, runner-up: Found Store, highly commended: Texas Radio.

BEST IN HOMEWARE, GIFTWARE & LIVING

Winner: The Design Depot, runner-up: Chi Chi Deluxe – Funky Gifts NZ, highly commended (equal): Gail's Floral Studio, Snapshot.

BEST EATERY / BAR

Winner: Mr Pickles Bar & Eatery, runner-up: The Chilli House, highly commended: Dumpling House.

BEST CAFE

Winner: Cream Eatery, runner-up: Sentinel Cafe, highly commended: Le Rendez-Vous

BEST IN HEALTH & FITNESS

Winner: Fastlane Fitness, runner-up: High Above, highly commended: Body Fit Training Hamilton CBD.

BEST IN HAIR & BEAUTY

Winner: LAB Brows + Body, runner-up: The Skin Depot, highly commended: Barber on Barton.

BEST LEISURE & ENTERTAINMENT

Winner: Bowl & Social, runner-up: Confinement Escape Rooms, highly commended: Escape HQ.

BEST PROFESSIONAL SERVICE INNOVATION

Winner: Company-X, runner-up: Soda Inc, highly commended: Designwell.

BEST NEW BUSINESS

Winner: Vetro Mediterranean Foods

BEST NEW SPACE UNDER 250sq m

Winner: Cream Eatery - Designwell, runner-up: Sentinel Cafe - Foster Group Ltd, Highly commended: Tudo Bem

BEST NEW SPACE OVER 250sq m

Winner (equal): Tristram Precinct

- Chow Hill

- Stark Property

- WSP Hamilton

BEST SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Winner: Beca Hamilton – Big Business

Winner: Texas Radio – Small Business

BEST SOCIAL MEDIA

Winner: Cream Eatery, Runner-up: SkyCity Hamilton, Highly commended: Sentinel Cafe.

BEST OF THE BEST

Winner: Cream Eatery