The group of 20 authors gathered at Wintec on Saturday to share their latest work as part Hamilton Book Month. Photo / Emma Niven

The group of 20 authors gathered at Wintec on Saturday to share their latest work as part Hamilton Book Month. Photo / Emma Niven

A group of 20 authors, representing a dozen genres, gathered at Wintec last Saturday to share their latest work as part of Hamilton Book Month.

The Local Authors event is open to any Waikato writer who has published work (including self-publishing).

Co-organiser Gail Pittaway describes it jokingly as a mix of "literary Pecha Kucha and a church fair" with authors having four minutes of speaking time, plus setting up sales stands, networking and sharing tips.

Some of this year's authors included first-time presenters alongside seasoned participants, with the genres ranging from self-help to sci-fi, history to poetry, fantasy to photography.

Stephen O'Toole from event sponsor Print House, spoke with enthusiasm about sustainability in printing, saying the company was proud of its certifications for environmentally responsible practice and that "printing is no longer the dirty business it was 40 years ago".

Several of the authors present had their work published locally by Print House, with others using a range of online self-publishing platforms or via contracts with publishing houses.

A theme on the day was the value of seeking feedback on your writing, be it through a writers' group or a traditional editing service and to always proofread. Being determined, backing yourself and setting goals to complete the projects were also key pieces of advice.

Diane Robinson and Andreea Calude with their books. Photo / Emma Niven

Feedback from the audience and authors was positive after the event with many saying it was fun and a good chance to network.

Writer and editor Diane Robinson posted on Facebook, "Listening to other writers talk about their books and getting to talk about my own, what could be better?"

Hamilton Book Month is on throughout August with events, workshops and panels with authors.

Co-organiser Catherine Wallace says there are a number of events remaining, including the Literary Pub Quiz, a Crime Panel, writing workshops for Crime Writing and Young Adult Fiction, author talks, a Poetry Walk and Storytelling in the Gallery at Waikato Museum.

All events apart from the workshops are free.

For the latest information, photos of this event or to get information on the authors, check the Hamilton Book Month Facebook page.

Children's author Adele Gaddes with her colourful collection of stories. Photo / Emma Niven

The authors featured

Nix Whittaker (Nicola Pike) with the latest book in her My Wyvern series, a fantasy involving dragons and humans co-existing.

A. Jane Dove (Amanda Dove) with Cities of Cloud and Earth: Fifth Class, a dystopian romantic suspense story involving the politics of boundaries and class structures.

Adele Gaddes, a children's writer who has just launched her latest book The Colour Collectors, designed to inspire children to appreciate the magic of colourful foods.

Rebecca Ahlen (Silke Deul) with her recent release, a crime novel Mermaids Don't Drown and some other recent work.

Lyndsay Campbell, with a historical fiction Precious Little Lives set against the backdrop of WWII and the highlighting the challenges that young women of the day faced with unplanned pregnancies.

Andreea Calude shared a grammar guide, co-written with a fellow academic taking a narrative approach to Mysteries of English Grammar.

Michelle Peat who has created an interactive art journal Make a Splash to help navigate "the tricky stuff life throws at our young people"

Terrence Bull with a new take on how to grow and build a business in a narrative story designed to teach some valuable lessons and approaches in Jack and the Magic Beans.

Dr Norman Franke presented an edited anthology of poetry curated by local poetry group Ampersand. The title Up Flynn Road, Across Cook Strait, Through the Magellanic Cloud is taken from a poem by Dean Ballinger, to whom the anthology is dedicated.

Diane Robinson has just published a crime novel Hive of Lies, where a mystery unfolds, and is investigated by her accountant protagonist Claire Connor.

Cindy Williams with her second book, The Silk Merchant of Sychar, which looks at a new take on the biblical story of The Woman at the Well.

Gary Nelson who has written numerous science fiction fantasy books under the pen name J J Matthews, and also writes project management books for kids and adults.

Patricia Bell who writes in the genre of contemporary fiction / magical realism with her new book The Library of Unfinished Business.

C. A. Phipps (Cheryl Phipps) with contemporary 'Cozy Mystery' genre crime stories involving beagles, or bakers.

Liam Dwyer with his children's book Tangaroa's Caviar. Photo / Emma Niven

Liam Dwyer who after many years working with children as a resource teacher, has published Tangaroa's Caviar, the third book in The Uncle Hen Series.

Jeff Taylor author of the historical coffee table book Hamilton Lake – City Playground which he has just had reprinted and which is a fundraiser for Hospice Waikato.

Heidi Jean Reid with The Conman and His Apprentice, an adventure fiction book for the young adult reader.

Rhys Palmer, a photographer, who has spent the past decade collecting images from across Aoteoroa for his coffee table book called Letterboxes of New Zealand.

Barry Lafferty, a local historian, spoke about his book The History of Hamilton East which he wrote after completing a similar book on Frankton.