Bob Campbell is one of New Zealand's most experienced wine critics, judges and educators. Photo / Supplied

Wine impresarios Bob Campbell, Michael Cooper, Joelle Thomson and Yvonne Lorkin talk wine trends, their own wine writing and wine writers they read at Hamilton Book Month's wine writers' event on Wednesday, January 19.

Originally planned as part of last year's August line-up, co-director Catherine Wallace is delighted Hamiltonians will finally get to meet these wine legends.

"What a great way to start the year with these four fabulous wine personalities sharing their wine stories. We're excited they are keen to come and share their knowledge in what will be a highly entertaining evening."

The panellists will also talk about favourite white and red wines under $35 with the audience tasting eight wines ordered in by Hamilton Beer & Wine while enjoying fabulous platter food from Hazel Hayes.

Bob Campbell is one of New Zealand's most experienced wine critics, judges and educators. He's been a wine editor for Air NZ Inflight magazine Kia Ora as well as New Zealand editor for Gourmet Traveller Wine.

Bob has contributed to wine publications in seven countries and more than 23,000 people have attended his wine certificate courses in New Zealand, Australia, Asia and Europe.

Michael Cooper has written 45 books and his major literary awards include the Montana Medal for the supreme work of non-fiction at the 2003 Montana New Zealand Book Awards for Wine Atlas of New Zealand. He was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2004 for services to wine writing.

He's the author of NZ's biggest-selling wine book, the annual New Zealand Wines: Michael Cooper's Buyer's Guide. Cooper's other major works include 100 Must-Try New Zealand Wines, Wine Atlas of New Zealand, Classic Wines of New Zealand, The Wines and Vineyards of New Zealand and Pocket Guide to Wines of New Zealand.



Joelle Thomson has written 16 wine books published by New Holland and HarperCollins and now works as a wine adviser for Regional Wines & Spirits in Wellington. She has the UK-based Wine & Spirit Education Trust's highest qualification, the Level 4 Diploma. Joelle has judged at wine shows in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa as a senior wine judge.

Her book Celebrating NZ Wine was a finalist in its category at the Montana Book Awards and remains her favourite published writing in book form to date. Joelle's weekly blog is published each Friday at www.joellethomson.com

Yvonne Lorkin is the co-founder and chief tasting officer of tech-based, personalised wine subscription service WineFriend, host and producer of wine TV show Thirsty Work and the drinks editor for Dish Magazine.

Yvonne Lorkin is the co-founder and chief tasting officer of tech-based, personalised wine subscription service WineFriend, writes a weekly wine column in Canvas magazine. Photo / Supplied

Her life is a fulltime immersion in wine. She writes a weekly wine column in Canvas, (the NZ Herald weekend magazine), regularly talks wine on television and radio including RNZ Afternoons with Jesse Mulligan and is also a senior Wine Competition judge.

The wine writers event will be held in The Atrium on Wintec's city campus at 6.30pm Wednesday, January 19. It is R18, cost $40 and registration is required through Hamilton Wine & Beer Co. More online at: hamiltonbookmonth.com.