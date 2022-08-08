Dame Fiona Kidman. Photo / Robert Cross

Hamilton Book Month is back, with a programme of 15 no-cost and low-cost events running through August ( details at www.hamiltonbookmonth.com).

This year there are four workshops for local writers to sharpen their skills. The memoir workshop with Dame Fiona Kidman filled very quickly and is eagerly awaited.

Writing Non-Fiction Books with Karen McMillan will cover everything from the planning stage, effective researching, interviewing, fact-checking and getting permissions to how to get published.

New Zealand's Queen of Crime, Vanda Symon, will deliver her crime writing workshop "Getting to grips with your villain" delving into the criminal psyche and looking at the emotional underpinning of the crime: the why, the stakes, the motivations.

There's also an opportunity to sign-up and write young adult fiction with Melissa Guyan, a Rototuna author with more than 70 published books.

Angus McLean.

● Blokes' Book Club

Mark Caunter facilitator, 6.30pm-8pm, Wednesday, August 10, Lido foyer, Centre Place, free event, no registration required

● Memoir Panel,

Friday, August 12, 6.30-8pm, Events Room 1, Wintec, Tristram St, free event, no registration required.

Dame Fiona Kidman joins Caroline Barron and Charlotte Grimshaw on the memoir panel chaired by Cate Prestidge. These multi award-winning authors write in a range of genres but it is their memoirs that have captured the public's attention lately.

The three of them will read from their work, be led in discussion by Cate and answer questions from the audience.

Caroline Barron.

● Memoir Writing Workshop

Dame Fiona Kidman, 9.30am-12.30pm, Saturday, August 13, Trust Waikato, 4 Little London Lane, $25 cost, registration required.

● Local authors

Cate Prestidge facilitator, 2pm-4pm, Saturday, August 13, Events Room 1, Wintec, Tristram St. Free event, registration required for authors only.

Cate Prestidge.

● What are Readers Reading?

Shannon Cooper facilitator, 6.30pm-8pm, Monday, August 15, Auaha meeting room space at entrance to the Central Library Garden Place, $5 cash to take part in book swap. Free event, no registration required

● Crime Panel

Fri August 19, 6.30-8pm, Events Room 1, Wintec, Tristram St, free event, no registration required.

Join New Zealand's Queen of Crime Vanda Symon as she chairs a discussion with authors Michael Bennett, Nikki Crutchley and Angus McLean.

Michael Bennett's debut novel Better The Blood has attracted a six-figure advance and foreign language rights in 10 countries and is released in August. His film and book about Teina Pora lead to uncovering key evidence pivotal to Teina's exoneration at the Privy Council.

Charlotte Grimshaw.

He is joined on the crime panel by Cambridge crime writer Nikki Crutchley whose next book In Her Blood will be published by HarperCollins Australia in November.

Angus McLean is a private investigator and former police detective who investigated real-life murders, child abuse, bashings and other grisly, serious crimes. He's written international crime thrillers consisting of over 20 titles with three main series: Chase Investigations - private eye yarns based in Auckland; The Division - action-packed spy/military thrillers set all over the globe; and Early Warning - post-apocalyptic thrillers set in Auckland.

● Crime Writing Workshop

Sat August 20, 9.30am-12.30pm, Trust Waikato, 4 Little London Lane. $25, registration required. Join New Zealand Society of Authors President and crime writer extraordinaire Vanda Symon as she takes a villainous perspective on your writing. This hands-on workshop has plenty of writing exercises and quizzes to get you thinking about what drives someone to commit a heinous crime. $25, registration required.

Diana Clarke.

● Diana Clarke Talk

Diana Clarke with chair Nicky Webber, 1.30pm-3pm, Sunday, August 21. Trust Waikato, 4 Little London Lane. Free event, no registration required.

● Poetry Walk

Aimee-Jane Anderson-O'Connor facilitator, 5.30pm-7.30pm, Friday, August 26. Starts at Riff Raff Statue outside Waikato Museum, 1 Grantham St, free event, no registration required. National Poetry Day will be celebrated with emerging poets taking part in a poetry walk from Riff Raff Statue through the central city reading their work and selling their books and zines at the final stop.

● Writing Young Adult Fiction Workshop

Sat August 27, 9:30am to 12:30pm, Trust Waikato, 4 Little London Lane, $25, registration required here

Melissa Guyan has written 70+ YA books across several series and various pen-names. Sign up for this fabulous workshop on character design and character journeys with writing exercises and discussion to build your skills when writing for young adults.

● Storytelling in the Gallery

Patricia Gonzalez + Gameedah Jonas, 10:30am-12noon, Saturday, August 27, Waikato Museum, 1 Grantham St. Free event, no registration required.

Hamilton Book Month runs throughout August. To view the full list see www.hamiltonbookmonth.com and Hamilton Book Month on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.