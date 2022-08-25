The central government direction - supported by both major political parties - requires cities like Hamilton to increase the number of multi-storey homes. Photo / Supplied

Now is the time to have your say on Hamilton City Council's Plan Change 12 - the housing intensification proposal that would allow three homes of up to three storeys on most properties across the city and up to five storeys within 400m of a suburban centre like Chartwell or Dinsdale.

In addition, housing blocks up to six storeys would be allowed within 800m of the central city, including parts of Whitiora, Te Rapa and Hamilton East.

The council is calling for public feedback on the proposals – required by central government in all major cities – to provide more housing and higher density housing.

The central government direction is supported by both major political parties, for big cities like Hamilton to increase the number of multi-storey homes. The Government direction doesn't give councils much ability to control things like how they will look, how much backyard they have, the impact on our city's roads and pipes, and how they affect neighbouring properties.

HCC's District Plan Committee chairman councillor Ryan Hamilton said the council was able to deviate from the rules imposed on it, based on a need to protect and enhance the health and wellbeing of the Waikato River as we grow.

District Plan Committee chair Ryan Hamilton.Photo / Hamilton City Council

"Our research shows that without controls in place, intensification will have a negative impact on the river. Our proposal introduces additional controls over and above what the government has directed to support our environment and to make sure roads, pipes, and green spaces can handle the additional homes.

"Hamiltonians can be reassured that council has their best interests at heart and are doing what they can in this response to lousy, poorly thought through legislation from central government which erodes local democracy."

The changes will impact all areas of the city:

● In most areas of the city, up to three homes of up to three storeys may be built on each site. Council requires section sizes to be at least 200m2 (like the infill development we have now).

● Within 400m of a suburban centre like Chartwell or Dinsdale, between three and five storeys may be built, depending on the infrastructure needed to support it.

● In the central city there's no limit on how high buildings can be, as we have now. Within 800m of the central city, including parts of Whitiora, Te Rapa and Hamilton East, at least six storeys may be built.

Councillor Hamilton says the proposal also aims to address the transport needs for higher density developments, including on-site bike and scooter parking and storage, and wider roads to accommodate landscaping, stormwater treatment and public transport.

A financial contribution to be paid by developers is also proposed to help offset the effects of intensification. This would be used to fund things like pipe renewals, gully and river restoration and making our streets more attractive.

Hamilton encouraged all Hamiltonians to read the information and make a submission on the changes.

"This has been a fast process led by Government and hasn't given anyone, including the council, much opportunity to be heard. This is the chance for all Hamiltonians to have their say and I encourage everyone to use it."

Council staff will also be hosting an online webinar presentation and 'drop-in' information sessions at four locations across the city for members of the public to ask questions. The Ministry for the Environment is also funding a 'Friend of the Submitter' service to support the community with the submission process.

People can view a copy of the proposed Plan Change 12, and related documents and make a submission online at hamilton.govt.nz/planchange12, at the council's offices in Garden Place, and all Hamilton City Libraries.

• Submissions are open until Friday, September 30.

Extension of Plan Change 9 submissions

The council has extended the submission period for Plan Change 9 and will now close on Friday, September 2. Anyone who wishes to have their say on the council's proposal to protect elements of Hamilton's heritage and natural environment can visit hamilton.govt.nz/planchange9