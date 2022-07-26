Housing intensification moves have been designed to meet the city's legal obligation to protect the Waikato River. Photo / Supplied

Now is the time to look at having your say about two significant changes Hamilton City Council is proposing to the district plan - the rule book which guides all development across the city.

Submissions on some of the changes are open and the others open for input in August. Since last week council teams have been setting up shop at community events, libraries and markets to provide information and answer questions.

One set of proposals, known as Plan Change 12, is in response to the Government directions for housing intensification but has been designed to meet the city's legal obligation to protect and enhance the Waikato River at the same time.

It would allow three homes of up to three storeys per section and keep buildings of more than three storeys contained to the central city and walkable areas around it, including Whitiora, Frankton and parts of Hamilton East.

District Plan Committee chairman Ryan Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

The other proposal, known as Plan Change 9, would tighten up the rules for the development of properties identified as having either built heritage, notable trees, significant natural areas, archaeological sites or being within a historic heritage area.

The council says it will give an extra layer of protection to Hamilton's "treasured homes and buildings", extensive gully network and stretches alongside the Waikato River.

Plan Change 9 was notified for public consultation on July 22. This means people can put in a formal submission about whether they agree or disagree with the proposed changes and provide evidence to support it.

Submissions are open until August 19. You can read more about the proposed changes here.

Plan Change 12 will be notified for public feedback on August 19.

The city council's Arts Post building in the CBD is an example of Hamilton's built heritage. Photo / Supplied

The Plan Change 9 changes will outline how the built heritage and other criteria are identified, set out how they're protected, and guide how development can happen in or around them.

District Plan Committee chairman Ryan Hamilton sees the work as critical in allowing Hamilton to continue to grow without losing those elements that have helped shape the city and he is keen to see people have their say.

"Hamilton is one of the fastest-growing cities in New Zealand and I'm extremely proud that we're building a city people want to live and work in," said Hamilton.

"Of course with this growth comes an increasing demand for land and housing and while we need to support this intensification, we need to do it in a way that protects the best examples of heritage and nature in our city."

Hamilton says the proposed changes are the result of more than 18 months of work to identify and assess the best examples of Hamilton's taonga and then review and revise the rules to protect them. The submission period is the opportunity for anyone to review the work and have their say on the changes.

The Plan Change 12 housing intensification proposals follow legislation from the Government directing cities like Auckland, Christchurch, Tauranga, Hamilton and Wellington to grow upwards, not just out.

The proposals will also add new requirements for developments to provide onsite rainwater tanks, quality landscaping, and drainage to help water conservation and manage stormwater, both of which impact the river.

Councillor Hamilton said the proposals meet Government requirements and the city's legal obligation to protect the river.

"We're guided by Te Ture Whaimana o Te Awa o Waikato - the vision and strategy for the river - to do this.

"Our research shows that without controls in place, intensification will have a negative impact on the river. However, after extensive research we've found an approach that both protects our natural environment and provides for higher densities in appropriate parts of the city," said Hamilton.

The proposal also aims to address the transport needs for higher-density developments, including onsite bike and scooter parking and storage, and wider roads to accommodate landscaping, stormwater treatment and public transport.

A financial contribution to be paid by developers is also being considered to help offset the effects of intensification.

"This is not about punishing developers. It's recognising that those set to financially benefit from being able to build more houses on a section, should contribute more to the cost of the impacts of that, instead of it falling on ratepayers," said Hamilton.

Many of the finer details including specific rules and affected properties are still being worked through but will be available when feedback opens on August 19.

Council information teams will be at:

● Chartwell Library - Thursday, July 28, 5pm-7pm

● HCC office, Municipal Building - Wednesday, August 3, 4pm-7pm

● Hamilton East Village Market - Sunday, August 7, 9am-1pm

● Pukete Neighbourhood House - Wednesday, August 10, 11am-12 noon

● Central City Library - Thursday, August 11, 5pm-7pm

● Hamilton Farmers Market - Sunday, August 14, 8am-12 noon