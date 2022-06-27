Plan Change 12 meets Government housing intensification requirements and the city's legal obligation to protect the river. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council has put forward a District Plan change that it says follows Government directions to allow housing intensification while meeting the city's legal obligation to protect and enhance the Waikato River.

The proposed approach will allow three homes of up to three-storeys per section as per the Government's direction and keep higher-storey buildings contained to the central city and walkable areas around it, including Whitiora, Frankton and parts of Hamilton East.

It will also add new requirements for developments to provide on-site rainwater tanks, quality landscaping, and drainage to help water conservation and manage stormwater, both of which impact the river.

The move follows legislation from the Government which directs cities like Auckland, Christchurch, Tauranga, Hamilton, and Wellington to grow up, not just out.

District Plan committee chair councillor Ryan Hamilton said the proposed Plan Change 12 meets Government requirements and the city's legal obligation to protect the river.

"We're guided by Te Ture Whaimana o Te Awa o Waikato - the vision and strategy for the river - to do this.

"Our research shows that without controls in place, intensification will have a negative impact on the river. However, after extensive research we've found an approach that both protect our natural environment and provides for higher densities in appropriate parts of the city," said Hamilton.

While many of the finer details including specific rules and affected properties are still being worked through, it gives Hamiltonians some clarity around what they can expect to see when Plan Change 12 is notified for public feedback in August, he said.

The proposal also aims to address the transport needs for higher density developments, including onsite bike and scooter parking and storage, and wider roads to accommodate landscaping, stormwater treatment and public transport.

A financial contribution to be paid by developers is also being considered to help offset the effects of intensification.

"This is not about punishing developers. It's recognising that those set to financially benefit from being able to build more houses on a section, should contribute more to the cost of the impacts of that, instead of it falling on ratepayers," said Hamilton.

Hamiltonians can expect more detail and the chance to give feedback on Plan Change 12 from August 19.

The changes are one of two plan changes the council is working through.

In mid-June, the District Plan committee made a recommendation to the full council to notify Plan Change 9 which protects the city's cultural, environmental and built heritage from development.

If it is approved, that plan change will be publicly notified for the community to have their say in July.