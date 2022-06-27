Tuna Kai is the name chosen for the small pocket park on Tenille Street, in Rototuna. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council's Community Committee has approved te reo Māori names for new parks in Rototuna and Rotokauri as part of the council's commitment that 'te reo Māori is seen, heard and celebrated throughout the city'.

The council says te reo Māori names chosen for a new pocket park and a future sports park reflect the rich history and cultural significance of the whenua (land).

Tuna Kai is the name of the small pocket park on Tenille St, in Rototuna in recognition of the traditional food source in the area.

Whakapakari, meaning 'to enhance, to strengthen, to endure', has been gifted as the name of a 6.4ha future sports park on Rotokauri Road.

Partnership with local iwi and mana whenua informed key decision making around the new names, the council says in a statement.

At the same meeting the committee adopted changes to its Naming of Roads, Open Spaces and Council Facilities Policy. The changes support council's commitment that 'te reo Māori is seen, heard and celebrated throughout the city', an outcome of He Pou Manawa Ora - the strategy that supports the aspirations of Māori and the wider Hamilton community.

The council says changes to the policy will see mana whenua have a more meaningful role in the naming of new streets in the city.

Key changes include:

• Alignment with the outcomes and objectives of He Pou Manawa Ora.

• Timing of mana whenua engagement increased from 10 days to 12 weeks and encouraged to happen earlier in the development process.

• The ability to provide up to three names for a new road name application, together with the outcomes of mana whenua engagement.

No changes were proposed for the process to rename existing roads