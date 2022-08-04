The city council will modify the level of intensification directed by Government and take into consideration the impact on the health and wellbeing of the Waikato River. Photo / Supplied

The Government's blanket approach to housing intensification isn't right for Hamilton and would mean rampant and unstructured development for the city.

That's the blunt message from the mayor and councillors.

Hamilton City Council says it is on a mission to build a beautiful river city, and councillors at yesterday's District Plan Committee meeting said Government's one-size fits all regulation put these plans at risk, and pays no regard to the ability of Hamiltonians to shape their city.

The council's response to the Government's directive is to change the city's planning rules, making sure local social and environmental impacts are considered, instead of rampant and unstructured development.

The council's proposed changes – known as Plan Change 12 – will modify the level of intensification directed by the Government and take into consideration the impact on the health and wellbeing of the Waikato River and the infrastructure required to support it.

Plan Change 12 will be put before the full council on August 18 for approval before being released for public feedback.

District Plan Committee chairman Ryan Hamilton said he considered Plan Change 12 a fantastic response to a clumsy bill that wasn't right for the city.

Hamilton has been achieving high rates of infill housing for years through its duplex policy and already has significant capacity in the city in the pipeline. Photo / NZME

"Our team has spent the past six months looking at how we could make Government direction work for Hamilton; protecting the parts that make us special like the Waikato River but also providing much-needed housing for our people.

"I think our community can be reassured we've done everything we can to get a balance that's right for Hamilton in the face of poor and rushed legislation with no consultation with us."

Arguably the most controversial rule directed by Government is the 'three by three' rule – which means people will be able to build up to three homes of up to three storeys on most sites, without needing resource consent.

Councillor Hamilton said the city's proposal will mitigate this free-for-all approach in the general residential zones through requirements for landscaping, permeability, trees, rainwater tanks, minimum lot sizes and financial contributions from developers.

Higher-storey buildings will be contained to the central city and walkable areas around it, including Whitiora, Frankton and parts of Hamilton East.

"The new legislation failed to recognise that Hamilton has been achieving high rates of infill housing for years through our duplex policy and already has significant capacity in the city in the pipeline. In short – we're already doing the job well.

District Plan Committee chair Ryan Hamilton. Photo / Hamilton City Council

"Our focus on density in this way continues our work to build a vibrant central city and support business, lifestyle and housing for our people."

The proposal also goes beyond Government requirements to provide for better environmental and transport outcomes for new developments, and the things that make our city a nice place to live, Hamilton said.

If approved by the council later this month, Plan Change 12 will be notified under the Resource Management Act 1991 for public feedback.

As the council is proposing to modify the approach set out by Government, the new rules are not expected to come into effect until the full plan change process is complete – likely late 2023 or early 2024, the council says.