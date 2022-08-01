An architect's impression of Maersk's cold-storage facility that is set to be built at the Ruakura Superhub. Image / Supplied

One of New Zealand's largest cold storage warehouse builders, Apollo Projects, will lead the design and build of a giant new coldstore facility at the Ruakura Superhub in Hamilton for global shipping and logistics company Maersk.

The 18,000sq m building will be the design and construction company's largest coldstore project in New Zealand to date and has a strong focus on environmental sustainability, in line with the priorities of both companies.

Work will begin on site in August and is expected to be completed in late 2023.

Apollo Projects director and chief executive Paul Lloyd says the company is incredibly proud to be partnering with Maersk to deliver its first coldstore facility in New Zealand.

"Maersk's approach to this project has been a standout for Apollo Projects," he says.

"They want to make this a world-class facility and to lead the way in environmentally efficient design and construction. Our goal is to achieve a six-star Green Star rating and introduce new technology never seen before in New Zealand."

Maersk and Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) staff visit the Superhub site. Photo / Supplied

To meet these targets, the Maersk facility includes a full CO2 refrigeration system, which is one of the largest of its type in the world. It will also have specific dehumidification to reduce moisture, and a controls system providing a level of management rarely, if ever, seen.

The environmental footprint of the project will also be reduced through solar panels on the roof that will cover well over 1 hectare.

Other features include the collection and reuse of rainwater from 200,000 litre storage tanks, and the ability to charge electric scooters, bikes, cars, and trucks.

Maersk Oceania's product manager of cold chain logistics, Robert McLeod, said sustainability will be a focus when designing and building this integrated cold chain facility, which will feature advanced energy-efficient elements.

"We are glad to partner with Apollo Projects, the specialists in eco-friendly design and construction, lessening the project's environmental impact and reducing its carbon emissions, and providing green and sustainable logistics solutions for our customers."

Apollo Projects will begin work on the 18,000sq m facility for Maersk at the Ruakura Superhub this month. Image / Supplied

In May, Tainui Group Holdings announced it had entered an agreement with Maersk for the long-term ground lease of 4.5 hectares in the Ruakura Superhub, which is adjacent to the Ruakura Inland Port. This provides Maersk with easy access to the Ports of Tauranga and Auckland.

The new cold-storage facility will cater for national and international supply chains, and, once complete, Maersk will create local employment opportunities.

Apollo Projects was chosen as the main contractor for the design and build of the new facility due to its expertise and previous experience in delivering high-quality, cost-effective cold-storage facilities. Apollo Projects' Hamilton office is based just 15 minutes away from the site at the Ruakura Superhub.

Apollo Projects is one of New Zealand's largest cold-storage warehouse builders, offering customers high-quality, cost-effective solutions for designing and building cold-room facilities.

The company's work has included the design and construction of facilities for Golden Bay Fruit, Foodstuffs Wellington and Bidvest Dunedin.

A P Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify customers' supply chains. As a global leader in container logistics services, the company operates in 130 countries with more than 100,000 customers.