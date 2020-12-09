Frankton Thunder classic car and community festival returns with a roar

Jason Hindrup (left) and Andrew Stephenson, with a '38 Ford and '57 Chevy. Photo / Geoff Lewis

Old Hamilton schoolmates Jason Hindrup and Andrew Stephenson just love building hotrods - or in this case two classic American pickup trucks.

Both of them have worked their way through a number of makes and models before coming to their most recent rides - for Jason a 1938 Ford "Barrel Nose" half-ton truck and for Andrew a '57 3100 Chevy.

Jason's rig was rescued from Greymouth about three years ago, and after extensive work it now sports a stroked and dressed Ford flathead V8. Andrew has opted for more modern locomotion in the form of a later-model LS1 Chevrolet V8 and transmission and special air-bagged suspension.

Both hope to get to the 2021 Frankton Thunder automotive and community festival.

Festival organiser Ken McGeady said the Thunder would be making up for time lost during the 2020 Covid emergency with extra vitality and exciting new aspects.

"We know how much our friends in the automotive and wider community missed the 2020 Thunder due to lockdown. We will be making up for that with extra enthusiasm and new and augmented demonstrations, events, shows and an active merchandise section.''

Frankton Thunder is overseen by a charitable trust and acts as a fundraising opportunity for the community work of St Vincent de Paul, Hamilton. Sponsors include Ross Brothers Muscle Car Garage, Star insurance specialists, Road and Sport Motorcycles and Frankton's Classics Museum.

The annual Frankton Thunder automotive and community festival will be held from 9.30am to 4pm on Sunday, March 14 2021 in and around Commerce St, Frankton, Hamilton.

The festival includes displays of custom, classic, special interest vehicles, club displays and motorcycles along with plenty of live entertainment, food and street stalls, photorama, Miss Frankton Thunder, burlesque, street theatre, Thunder Ink tattoo competition and Steam Punk.

The supporting Frankton Thunder cruize-in and Toys for Charity event, for cars and bikes, assembles at the Cambridge raceway from 8.30am and leaves for Frankton at 9.30am.