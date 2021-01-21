Devilskin members 'Nail' (left) and Paul Martin with their bikes. Photo / Supplied

Covid has locked Hamilton rock outfit Devilskin down in New Zealand, at least for the moment.

But the two lead members are also motorcycle men and keen to get to the coming Frankton Thunder automotive and community festival in March.

'Axeman' bassist Paul Martin and lead guitarist 'Nail' have both been motorcycle men for years.

One day last year they were in Hamilton motorcycle dealership Road and Sport lapping up the eye-candy when they were approached by management with a plan - as Paul explained.

"They appreciated the synergy between our audience and their clientele. They wanted to make a statement of support with the bikes.

"I've had Harleys and I've been going in and out of Road and Sport for years looking and dreaming,'' he said.

So the Road and Sport guys went to work to spec-out a couple of rides.

"They asked me to pick the bike, bars and pipes I wanted, and they went into lockup for a couple of months.

"We didn't see anything. It was a big surprise. The result, (dubbed the Devil Hog) is spectacular, seriously one of the nicest bikes I've ever seen.''

Paul's Harley is a 107 cubic-inch custom street-bob and 'Nail' got one of the nimble 500cc street machines with a Devilskin custom graphic applied to the tank.

This bike is LAMS-approved, meaning it is suitable for someone on a learner licence as the shop is documenting Nail's journey to his full bike licence.

Formed in Hamilton back in 2010, Devilskin has just completed a New Zealand tour of Red, its third studio album, which took the band from Whangārei to Dunedin. They're keen to get back overseas, but it's a waiting game dependent on the pandemic.

The boys are keen to have their bikes on display along with many others from the local two-wheel community. However, a planned Aussie tour may get in the way.

"At this stage we are at the mercy of both governments' travel policies and border laws. But if we can, we'll be at Frankton Thunder with bells on,'' Paul said.

Paul is also known for his skin-art and is looking forward to helping judge the Thunder Ink tattoo competition which is part of Frankton Thunder.

The annual Frankton Thunder automotive and community festival will be held 9.30am to 4pm Sunday, March 14 in and around Commerce St, Frankton, Hamilton.

The festival includes displays of custom, classic, special interest vehicles, club displays and motorcycles along with plenty of live entertainment, food and street stalls, photorama, Miss Frankton Thunder, burlesque, street theatre, Thunder Ink tattoo competition and Steam Punk.

The supporting Frankton Thunder cruize-in and Toys for Charity event, for cars and bikes, assembles at the Cambridge raceway, from 8.30am and leaves for Frankton at 9.30am.