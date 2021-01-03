Military Museum's new 'toys' on show at Frankton Thunder

Grant Moreland's most recent show-piece is an ex-New Zealand Army 1940 Morris gun tractor. Photo / Geoff Lewis

You could call them "big boys' toys", but restoring old-time military vehicles takes dedication, patience and a magpie's ability to find things - often all over the world.

Grant Moreland will be showing one of his restoration projects at the Frankton Thunder festival in March.

His most recent showpiece is a 1940 Morris "gun tractor" which had served duty for many years as a "gate guardian" at the Papakura Military Camp until rescued by Moreland.

The vehicle was ex-New Zealand Army and was in one piece, an uncommon condition for military equipment which generally had a life-expectancy measured in weeks. It required a complete overhaul.

The vehicle is "underpowered'' by a 3.5 litre four-cylinder flat-head engine backed by a four-speed transmission. Its matching limber - a form of trailer towed behind the gun tractor which carried the ammunition - was sourced from Australia, in bits, and also restored.

This 25lb-er gun or artillery piece, traditionally used for general bombardment, is still in operational order. Photo / Geoff Lewis

The tail end of this articulated caravan is a 25lb-er gun or artillery piece, traditionally used for general bombardment.

The gun was also formerly New Zealand Army and had been stored under cover. It was still in operational order.

The Morris, limber and artillery piece were displayed, and the gun fired, at the annual Armistice Day event at Karapiro in November.

Moreland, who runs the Tauwhare Military Museum, a family enterprise founded by his late father, now has his eyes on an MW Bedford truck built in Australia by Holden which will be used as a towing vehicle for a 2lb-er gun also retrieved from Australia and carefully rebuilt.

A display of military vehicles is a traditional part of the annual Frankton Thunder automotive and community festival. The event is to be held from 9.30am to 4pm on Sunday March 14 in and around Commerce St, Frankton, Hamilton.

The festival includes displays of custom, classic, special interest vehicles and motorcycles along with plenty of live entertainment, food and street stalls, photorama, Miss Frankton Thunder, burlesque, street theatre, Thunder Ink tattoo competition and Steampunk.

The supporting Frankton Thunder cruize-in leaves from the Cambridge racecourse at 9.30am.

The event is organised by the Frankton Thunder Charitable Trust and funds gathered during the event go toward the community work of St Vincent de Paul Society in Hamilton.