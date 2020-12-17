Waikato sees rising demand for food parcels and community meals

Methodist City Action co-ordinator Wendy Nickalls and Anglican Action mission pastor Peter Simpson pick up donated food and presents at Southwell School in Hamilton. Photo / Geoff Lewis

Moves are afoot to streamline the provision of community food-help for those in need following unprecedented demand over this year driven by the Covid-19 emergency.

Groups from community houses and religious organisations to charitable groups and commercial businesses have worked to prepare and distribute thousands of food parcels and community meals during the year.

St Vincent de Paul Hamilton general manager Mike Rolton said his organisation had distributed about 1600 food parcels in 2019 but this year he expected to give out more than 4000.

Rolton said the demand was mainly driven by the impact of the Covid emergency, redundancies and the end of the wage subsidy - he expected the situation to get worse next year.

"We've set up a new food bank to cope with the demand. We are doing about 40 food parcels a day but we're gearing up to be able to provide 120 a day. We're focused on families and food and learning from the experience.''

Community Waikato chief executive Holly Snape said 2020 and the Covid emergency had created a heightened demand for food help around the Waikato and an impetus to better coordinate food help services, food parcels and community meals on a regional basis.

Community Waikato covers the whole of the Trust Waikato region from Port Waikato to Taumarunui and is financially supported by the Wel Electricity Trust, Sky City, Trust Waikato and the Hamilton City Council.

Snape said there was a gap equivalent to about 800 meals over the Christmas period as many community organisations, often dependent on volunteers, closed down.

"We're creating a temporary pop-up food bank. This is not a drop-in. People have to book an appointment through the Here to Help U website (www.heretohelpu.nz). Next year we want to work together to design a comprehensive solution which will better suit everybody."

Here to Help U was launched earlier in the year when the Wise Group, Community Waikato and Montana Food and Events came together to utilise the kitchens in the Claudelands Events Centre to provide for emergency community food needs during the Covid period with costs initially covered by Civil Defence.

"There has certainly been an increase in food demand throughout the whole region due to increasing unemployment, under employment and a lot of uncertainty. We are seeing pressure on food banks and also amazing generosity from local philanthropic organisations.''

Snape said there was a gap roughly between December 23 and January 5. However, several organisations will remain open including The Serve, a trust committed to providing a nightly meal 365 days a year, and Te Whanau Putahi which will provide community meals on Sundays.

Meanwhile, food donations and Christmas gifts provided by students at Waikato Diocesan, Southwell School and Hamilton Boys High School were collected last week by Methodist City Action co-ordinator Wendy Nickalls and Anglican Action mission pastor Peter Simpson.

The gifts will be distributed through Anglican Action networks, current clients, youth and families.