The expo will occupy all exhibition halls at Claudelands Events Centre. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council's events arm, H3, is bringing New Zealand's biggest business-to-business trade show back to Hamilton next year.

Foodstuffs NZ has confirmed it will bring its massive Foodstuff Fresh & Grocery Expo to the Claudelands Events Centre in mid-May 2021.

The two-day show will be the biggest in its 15-year history with at least 300 exhibitors and close to 6000 visitors expected.

Foodstuffs group general manager marketing and customer experience Dominic Quin said he was very pleased to see the expo returning to Hamilton for the first time since 2014.

"It's an important opportunity for the whole Foodstuffs network to get together. We need a venue that can accommodate 300 stands, has good transport links and an experienced, in-house team. Claudelands fits the bill perfectly for us," he said.

"The team at Claudelands have a great reputation and the way they operate and the service they provide is world-class."

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said securing the expo was a "big deal" for the city given the potential economic impact. H3 staff estimate the trade show will be worth upwards of $1.5 million to Hamilton with exhibitors and visitors expected to splash out on local accommodation, eateries, taxis, shopping and more.

Those attending would be coming from right across New Zealand with many expected to stay longer that the official two-day show period.

"At least eight Hamilton-based companies will be providing services to the expo and that alone will create employment for about 80 people. In these times, that's really important," Southgate said.

"And of course it will bring people to Hamilton who may not have been here before, or may not have been here for a while. So it's an opportunity for us to showcase our city. Given Hamilton is officially New Zealand's most beautiful large city, that won't be hard!"

The expo will occupy all exhibition halls at Claudelands and will involve an awards evening and gala dinner for 700.

Southgate said Claudelands and other Hamilton venues operated by H3 are currently "on a roll". New Zealand band Six60 will play an outdoor concert at Claudelands in February with other smaller shows confirmed before Christmas.

Earlier this month the Home and Garden Show at Claudelands had record numbers and last weekend the Women's Lifestyle Expo was in town.

Next, the Water New Zealand Conference will be held at Claudelands, hosting around 900 delegates and exhibitors over three days.