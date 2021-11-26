Four projects under way to improve Whāingaroa (Raglan) wharf and harbour

The improvements will make the wharf much more accessible for those who rely on it to live, work and travel, the council says. Photo / Waikato District Council

The improvements will make the wharf much more accessible for those who rely on it to live, work and travel, the council says. Photo / Waikato District Council

A major makeover, including new walkways, a new pontoon and tidal stairs, is on the cards for the Whāingaroa (Raglan) wharf – and the community is encouraged to have their say on the plans.

Waikato District Council has revealed four projects under way to improve the wharf and harbour now and in the future.

Raglan Community Board chairwoman Gabrielle Parson says it is an exciting time for Whāingaroa.

"The improvements will make the wharf much more accessible for those who rely on it to live, work and travel and will provide more space for recreational and commercial activities.

"This is an important space to the community and one we know is in need of an upgrade."

In 2019, the council in collaboration with the Raglan Community Board was granted $2.5 million from the Provincial Growth Fund.

This has been split between four projects, which include repairs to the existing wharf, a new pontoon, an eastern and western walkway, a new look for the wharf including balustrade and seating areas, and a plan for the future development of the harbour.

Council community connections manager Megan May says the planning stage of each project is under way.

"We are currently undertaking investigations such as underwater mapping for the pontoon design project, doing the initial design work for the walkways project and have started thinking about the future of the harbour.

"Now we'd like to get feedback from the community on some of the design aspects of these projects and on the plan for the future of the harbour."

Two options have been developed for the western walkway and the council is asking the community to choose their preferred option. The options can be viewed on the council's website.

The council would also like to hear from residents on what is important to them for the future of the Whāingaroa harbour.

Ngāti Māhanga and Ngāti Hourua representative Taruke Thomson encourages members of the community to have their say.

"It is really important for the community to come together and voice their opinions on these projects.

"The plan for the future of the harbour in particular, is an important document which will ultimately determine how the harbour looks and operates in the future, so we need to make sure it reflects the desires and aspirations of the community."

Residents can share their feedback on the council's Shape Waikato website here.

Hardcopy surveys are also available from the Raglan Library and council office in Bow St. Feedback closes at 5pm on Monday December 20.