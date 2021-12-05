New Coastguard partnerships help Kiwis stay safe on the water

Each year Coastguard's 2000 volunteers help bring more than 8000 Kiwis back home safely to dry land - across the coastlines, major rivers, and lakes of Aotearoa. Photo / Whanganui Chronicle

Coastguard, and its newest partner Tower, are calling on all boaties to get prepared for a safe summer.

After another year of lockdowns, the organisations are both anticipating a boom in activity on New Zealand's waters.

Coastguard chief executive Callum Gillespie says in 2020 there were 1,672,920 recreational boaties across New Zealand. From powerboats, sailboats, jet skis and everything in between, Kiwis love getting out on the water, and the 2021/2022 summer could be even bigger.

"The key is taking steps to stay safe on the water. Unexpected events can always happen, such as equipment failures, operator distraction and running out of fuel, and now's the time to get prepared.

"Covering the basics of good boating preparation greatly reduces your risk on the water. Suitable lifejackets, two forms of communication and fire extinguishers are must-haves and of course having a plan in case you need on-water assistance."

Marine Deals looks forward to working with Coastguard to make a difference in communities across Aotearoa and helping boaties get home safely so they can fish another day. Photo / Supplied

Despite the unpredictable nature of our country's waters, less than 60 per cent of boats are insured in Aotearoa. This represents a risk to both owners and other boaties that Tower and Coastguard are looking to solve.

Tower's chief executive officer Blair Turnbull says: "We're partnering with Coastguard to help even more Kiwis out on the water by supporting their operations as well as their phenomenal volunteers.

"After doing the hard yards in lockdowns, we're hoping this summer that boaties take extra precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe on the water.

Meanwhile, Coastguard New Zealand is delighted to welcome marine retailer Marine Deals on board as its recommended marine retail partner.

Marine Deals is a proud NZ-owned and family-run business which since 2009 has made some of the best marine and fishing equipment available to keen boaties. Marine Deals and Coastguard share a strong values alignment, with both dedicated to keeping people safe while they enjoy fishing, boating and the outdoors.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Marine Deals into our valued partnership family. Partnerships like this directly benefit our volunteers on the front line, provide value additional value to our members whilst working together to make a difference to the communities of Aotearoa," says Georgie Smith, Coastguard head of marketing & communications.

Marine Deals managing director Graham Dekker says, "We are proud to be Coastguard's recommended marine retailer. Coastguard volunteers are at the heart and soul of it all, providing a critical service around the country that every boatie never knows when they might need to call on."

Top five ways to get ready for summer boating:

• 1. Check your lifejackets are in good condition.

• 2. Have two forms of communication with you – VHF radio, your mobile or flares.

• 3. Make sure you have working fire extinguishers on board.

• 4. Check your insurance is up to date.

• 5. Check your coastguard membership is current with correct contact details.