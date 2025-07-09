He lost, though, in November 2024 against former world title contender Mateusz Masternak, in Poland, which ended in controversy as many, including Masternak’s team, believed that Masson won that fight.
Masson’s last fight was in March this year when he fought on an Australian mega-promoter undercard, No Limit Boxing, for the first time.
He earned a shutout victory against Nigerian boxer Austine Nnamdi.
He is currently training alongside his older brother, current interim WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, who is preparing for his next fight in September (his opponent is still to be determined).
John Parker’s current main coach is former WBA world middleweight champion Maselino Masoe.
The Floyd Masson-John Parker bout for the IBF Pan Pacific Cruiserweight title will take place on July 30.
Benjamin Watt is a retired boxing judge and New Zealand boxing writer with a decade of experience. Watt has also been BoxRec’s New Zealand record-keeper since 2014.