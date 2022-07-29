The Raglan wharf is set to undergo a transformation in the coming months with the construction of a new pontoon, walkway, kayak ramp and balustrade. Photo / Waikato District Council

The Raglan Whāingaroa wharf is set to receive a revamp in the coming months with the construction of new boating facilities set to start mid-August.

Waikato District Council will get spades into the ground to start with maintenance repairs on the wharf followed by the construction of a new pontoon, walkway, kayak ramp and balustrade.

The maintenance work is expected to take around three months and the construction of the pontoon six months to complete,, with all tasks expected to be finished in April 2023. The boat ramp will be open at all times while work is under way.

Waikato District Council community connections manager Megan May says the revamp of the wharf is an exciting time for the Raglan community.

"It is fantastic to see these projects that we sought feedback on last year finally kick off. The work will not only future-proof the wharf, but it will also make it more accessible for more people."

The work also includes repairing some areas of concrete and steel that have worn away over time on the underside of the wharf.

"Safety is important to us, and to keep our contractors and visitors to the wharf safe during construction there will be times when parts of the wharf will be closed.

"There will also be a lot of noise produced by these works. This will be limited between the hours of 8am and 5pm on weekdays and, when necessary, between 8am and 12 noon on the occasional Saturday," May says.

For the pontoon and eastern walkway, the council contractors will start by building up the existing seawall with rocks and then laying asphalt and concrete for the walkway and kayak ramp.

Project delivery team leader Reuben Rink says a deep-sea ocean drill will also be used to put three piles in place, which will hold the new pontoon.

"We're still in the process of applying for consent to construct the pontoon but, if it is approved in the coming months, we expect to have the walkway, kayak ramp and piles complete before Christmas."

Waikato District Council community connections manager Megan May says getting the work under way is an exciting time for the Raglan community. Photo / Alan Gibson

The pontoon itself will be built off-site and then brought to the site by truck and lifted by crane into position early in the new year.

Rink says the construction of the walkways, which includes tidal stairs and seating areas, will be undertaken at a later date.

"We currently do not have funding available to start on the western walkway. However, we have applied for consent for this project which means, when funding does become available, we'll be able to get started on construction straight away."

The project will be put forward for funding in the next Long-Term Plan, but the council is also looking at funding opportunities from the Government.

Earlier this month, the council also shared the draft Whāingaroa Harbour Strategy with the community.

Ngāti Māhanga and Ngāti Hourua representative Taruke Thomson says it is important Raglan residents check out the document and have their say.

"This document will ultimately shape how the harbour is cared for and maintained in the future so it's important for people to share their thoughts on whether the draft that we have now hits the mark."

Residents can view the draft strategy and share their feedback online or via hardcopy surveys from the Raglan Library and Council Office.

The wharf projects are being delivered in partnership with mana whenua and the Raglan Community Board.