Josh Margetts (right) and Kareem Osman, at Barfoot and Thompson Stadium in Kohimarama. Photo / Shane Wenzlick, Phototek

Josh Margetts (right) and Kareem Osman, at Barfoot and Thompson Stadium in Kohimarama. Photo / Shane Wenzlick, Phototek

Josh Margetts is watching a video of the moment he died.

It was October 23, 2017, and Josh was 24. He was halfway through futsal training for Auckland Football at the Barfoot and Thompson Stadium in Kohimarama.

Suddenly he collapsed on the court.

His team-mates didn't know what was happening. Josh's heart stopped working and he was going through ventricular fibrillation - a rapid-fire, life-threatening, inadequate heartbeat.

Months later, Margetts, who was born and raised in Waikato, is watching a video of the drama unfolding.

"The hardest thing in all of this, apart from my recovery, was watching back the footage," he said.

"It was pretty confronting to see the impact it had on some of my closest mates. They were pretty much watching their friend die in front of them."

His version of events is based on other people's recollections, and video footage.

"I don't have any memory of the event, or for three or four days before the event happened," the 29-year-old said.

He was unconscious for 23 minutes.

"The main risk that comes from that is the brain being starved of oxygen."

Josh Margetts (left) and Kareem Osman holding the AED that saved Josh's life. Photo / Shane Wenzlick, Phototek

Luckily, teammate Kareem Osman, who is a doctor, and coach Alejo Perez Leguizamon, who is trained in first aid, were on hand to help.

"They followed the three most important things you can do in that situation – one: start CPR; two: use the AED (Automatic external defibrillator); and three: call an ambulance. They saved my life."

Kareem and Alejo alternated giving Margetts CPR for more than 25 minutes before an ambulance arrived. During that time, Margetts received seven shocks from the AED that saved his life.

St John New Zealand data shows about 70 per cent of people who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest outside of hospital die at the scene if there is no intervention like CPR or a defibrillator.

Once in hospital, Margetts was placed in an induced coma for three days and had an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) inserted into his heart.

He had to regain his memory, learn to walk again and go through a range of medical tests. He was in the hospital for two weeks.

It took six months before his brain function was back to a point where it was not impacting his day-to-day life.

Margetts also experienced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) - panic attacks, impact on sleeping patterns, and periods of depression.

He says the incident showed him cardiac arrests can happen to anyone, regardless of their age and physical condition.

"To have ACC's support is massive"

New Zealand Football (NZF), in partnership with FIFA and ACC Sport Smart, deliver the Smart Start AEDs in Clubs Programme.

There are about 500 football clubs in Aotearoa. Since 2016, NZF has donated 280 AEDs to football clubs around New Zealand through the AED Smart Start campaign.

Earlier this year, ACC renewed its investment in the NZF Performance and Prevention programme, which supports footballers in enhancing their performance, injury prevention, and wellbeing.

"We share a vision with NZ Football for all football clubs throughout Aotearoa to have an AED," said ACC injury prevention partner Tom Jackson.



"It's helping reduce the likelihood of the negative outcomes of sudden cardiac arrests."

Margetts was back playing competitive football after six months, and these days plays first-team football for Auckland club Western Springs and futsal for Auckland and the Futsal Whites.

Last year, there were 3379 football-related injuries in the Waikato region, and more than 37,000 nationwide.

For more information on AEDs and New Zealand Football's Performance and Prevention initiatives, visit www.nzfootball.co.nz