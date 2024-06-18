Hundreds gathered to watch the rounds of the tractor pull competition at Fieldays 2024.

Fieldays has wrapped up for 2024 and visitor numbers showed a minimal upwards trend.

This year, 106,000 visitors came through the gates - around 1000 more than in 2023 when the event returned to the traditional winter dates after being held in November 2022.

Prior to the event, the organisers said they would expect a dip in spending because of the tough economic times.

Now, after the event, New Zealand National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation said exhibitors were feeling optimistic.

“There is no escaping the headwinds of the current economy. Businesses and individuals are doing it tough. Despite this, 1069 exhibitors turned up and turned it on for our visitors.

“It will take time to understand the true impact of the sales made from Fieldays, but overall, there is a feeling of cautious optimism that budgets have at least been met in most areas.”

Case IH network development manager Murray Grant said he was “pleasantly surprised” by buyer activity at Fieldays 2024.

“In a general market that is down around 25 per cent ... we came with a low expectation of high-volume sales.

“However, we were very pleased to have recorded 28 per cent growth on last year’s sales, a testament to quality visitor engagement and the importance of Fieldays to the wider farming community.”

International representation was strong, with increased visitation up from last year, Fieldays organisers said.

A total of 49 businesses from nine countries exhibited, 25 delegations from 15 countries registered, and 17 embassies attended the event with delegates.

Over 150 volunteers helped with the event, along with hardworking staff, supportive partners and sponsors.

Meanwhile, Fieldays visitors, who navigated a mix of sun, clouds and rain throughout the four days, seemed to have been split about the outcome of the event.

“Was a good day. Lots of free stuff, good deals and cool to see the latest gear on display,” one visitor commented on social media.

Another one said: “It was absolutely packed. Exhibitors were very busy. The traffic was smooth at the time I arrived and left.”

However, other visitors commented: “Get the same deals in town ... gone are the days where you go to Fieldays to get a ‘Fieldays special’ where you would only get that price at Fieldays ... now you get the same pricing/deals if u visit the exhibitors shop in town and less people/congestion to deal with.”

Another one said: “I went and yip didn’t buy anything was definitely very quiet this year.”

Several people also brought their upset about ticket prices to social media.

Storey said online Fieldays ticket prices had remained the same for the past five years.

The organisers said Fieldays 2024 had again provided a platform for industry leaders, sector professionals, and farmers to converge as the primary sector grapples with its own challenges.

Politicians made several announcements, including the inquiry into rural banking.

Fieldays was also recognised with the FernMark, a government-backed accreditation that was designed to highlight businesses that contribute to the essence of New Zealand and help New Zealand businesses stand out in global markets.

New features included the Fieldays Rural Advocacy Hub and a Family Activation Zone, but there were of course also the much-loved Fieldays staples like the Fencing, Tractor Pull, and Excavator competitions.

The Fieldays Innovation Award winners brought fibre to the fore, with winners Fleecegrow, KiwiFibre, WoolAid and Mark-it all being fibre-industry-related inventions.

For the first time since its inauguration in 1996, there was no Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society head of customer and strategic engagement Taryn Storey said the organisers had tried “everything” but had to pause the annual art competition this year.

“We couldn’t secure appropriate sponsors for this, so unfortunately we had to shelve it this year.

“No one likes to not continue something that is so iconic for the community, so we are committed to bringing the competition back in 2025.”

Storey said she encouraged anyone who had the means to support the award financially to reach out.

“We would love to continue to run it ... We’re just in the process of wrapping up Fieldays 2024, but we should know sometime before September/October if the award will continue.”

Looking at Fieldays 2025, Storey said while the number of people coming through the gates was important, making the right connections was equally as important.

“The true measure lies in attracting the right individuals who represent the entire food and fibre value chain. Something we continue to work towards year on year,” she said.

“We need to provide excitement and learning opportunities for our recreational visitors and families to take time off-farm, celebrate and connect with their advisers and supporters.”

She said with this in mind, one area to see some development in future years was the Rural Advocacy Hub which was likely to grow in importance as a destination for visitors to seek support and advice.

Fieldays 2025 will be held from Wednesday, June 11 to Saturday, June 14.

