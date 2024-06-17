Hundreds gathered to watch the rounds of the tractor pull competition at Fieldays 2024.

New Zealand has a new fencing champion after Tim Garrick, of Gisborne, de-throned five-time title holder Tony Bouskill, of Tutira, in a tight Fieldays Fencing Competition.

The judges said the Golden Pliers by Wiremark Championship final was a “thrilling display of skill” and “down to the wire”.

In the end, Garrick impressed the judges with his speed.

“Tim was first off the line, finishing at just over five hours,” head judge Owen Petersen said.

It is Garrick’s first national title. His speed also saw him win the Nick Liefting First off-the-line trophy.

Bouskill, who won the trophy for best quality, claimed the fourth spot.

Fieldays 2024: Tim Garrick, of Gisborne, has aced this year's Fieldays Fencing Competition. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

The Golden Pliers competition showcases individual skills. The qualifying heats for this were held prior to Fieldays, with the top eight finalists competing during Fieldays.

“Tim has had a few wins this year at regional competitions that have set him up well,” said Petersen.

Garrick also excelled in the Silver Spades Doubles Championship where he claimed the top spot together with his partner Cory Twigley, de-throning Bouskill yet again.

Tony and his father Shane came in second place this year.

The doubles competition attracted international participants Jason Day and Alexander Asser from the USA and South Island qualifiers Craig Sinclair and Will Pei.

Garrick shared a post from New Zealand Fencing Competitions, which announced the winners, on his personal social media page. While he left it uncommented, it drew in quite a flood of positive reactions from his friends and family.

“Fantastic result worthy of your talent and perseverance,” one person commented.

“Oh massive congratulations!! You have worked so hard for that for such a long time,” another one said.

The Fieldays Fencing Competition went on for three days and kicked off with the Bill Schuler Singles on Wednesday, named after the late Bill Schuler, to encourage younger up-and-coming competitors or those new to fencing competitions.

Micheal Trott took out first place, with the judges commenting that he used speed to his advantage but also had enough quality to take the win.

Cory Twigley and Tim Garrick won the Silver Spades Doubles Championship at Fieldays. Photo / Liam Clayton.

“Fieldays Fencing Competitions are a chance for competitors to come together and discuss ideas and techniques with like-minded people whilst sharing the good spirit that fencing competitions encouraged between contractors in the industry,” said Petersen.

The Fieldays Fencing Competitions are organised and run by NZ Fencing Competitions (NZFC). NZFC was formed in 2013 as a committee committed to promoting and governing fencing competitions in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the Fieldays Tractor Pull Competition also celebrated some nice wins.

This year was the 49th year of the competition being held at Fieldays. Since the start, it has been a consistent visitor favourite.

Contestants put their machines to the test throughout the four days, battling it out in various categories determined by tractor and load weight, age and modifications.

Michael Austin, Kevin Mounsey, Wally Sinton, Shawn Luxton, are the overall winners of this year's Tractor Pull competition. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

The purpose-built Fieldays Tractor Pull track is a hard clay-packed area of 100 metres in length, running parallel alongside the Waikato River.

Marie Rechner, the venue operations manager at the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, said a lot of work would go into the preparation of the event, but it was encouraging to see an increase in entries year on year.

“It’s great to see this sport, which has been around since the 1800s, still so popular.”

This year’s winners are heading home with a share of a $5000 prize pool.

Fencing competition winners

Golden Pliers by Wiremark Singles Championship

1st Tim Garrick

2nd Jeff Joines

3rd Cory Twigley

4th Tony Bouskill

5th Shay Robertson

6th Jared Nicholson

7th Cameron Hamerton

8th Wilton Weeks

Best Quality – Tony Bouskill

Nick Liefting First off the line trophy – Tim Garrick

Fieldays Silver Spades Doubles Championship

1st Tim Garrick & Cory Twigley

2nd Shane Bouskill & Tony Bouskill

3rd Jeff Joines & Craig Smith

4th Shay Robertson & Cameron Hamerton

5th Wilton Weeks & Burne Maxted

6th Martin Leveridge & Troy Brooky

7th Craig Sinclair & William Pei (South Island Team)

8th Jason Day & Alexander Masser (US Team)

Bill Schuler competition

1st Micheal Trott

2nd Craig Sinclair

3rd Murray Graham

4th Troy Brooky

5th Tom Dingle

6th Burne Maxted

Best First Year – Craig Sinclair

Best Second Year – Cameron Hamerton

The Fieldays Silver Staples cadet competition

1st Smedley Station 1, Bradley Anderson/Cameron Chambers

2nd Geraldine High School 1, Thomas Batty/Lachie O’Connell

3rd Geraldine High School 2, Jackson Marriott/Cullen Gordon-Wilson

4th Pukemiro Station 1, Ryan Craw/Holly Bird

5th Pukemiro Station 2, Harry Peacock/Ben Solomann

6th Smedley Station 2, Jordan Miles/Angus Kopua

Tractor Pull Competition winners

Weight Transfer Class

0-7 tonne - Jordan Sinton

7-8.5 tonne - Shawn Luxton

8.5-10 tonne - Samual Daldy

10-12 tonne - Jordan Thomas

12-15 tonne - Ben Ferguson

Overall winner – Shawn Luxton

Modifieds

Diesel / First Place - Hayden Bunnik

Petrol / First Place - Wally Sinton

Overall winner - Wally Sinton

Pre-85 Class

0-6 tonne - Iain Lillington

6-9 tonne - Kevin Mounsey

Overall winner - Kevin Mounsey

First Time Entrant Award - Jack Drent

Brent Garrett Sportsmanship Award - Stephen Reymer

Weight Adjusted Class

1st Place - Michael Austin

2nd Place - Daniel Reymer

3rd Place - Jack Drent

People’s Choice Award