New Zealand has a new fencing champion after Tim Garrick, of Gisborne, de-throned five-time title holder Tony Bouskill, of Tutira, in a tight Fieldays Fencing Competition.
The judges said the Golden Pliers by Wiremark Championship final was a “thrilling display of skill” and “down to the wire”.
In the end, Garrick impressed the judges with his speed.
“Tim was first off the line, finishing at just over five hours,” head judge Owen Petersen said.
It is Garrick’s first national title. His speed also saw him win the Nick Liefting First off-the-line trophy.
Bouskill, who won the trophy for best quality, claimed the fourth spot.
The Golden Pliers competition showcases individual skills. The qualifying heats for this were held prior to Fieldays, with the top eight finalists competing during Fieldays.
“Tim has had a few wins this year at regional competitions that have set him up well,” said Petersen.
Garrick also excelled in the Silver Spades Doubles Championship where he claimed the top spot together with his partner Cory Twigley, de-throning Bouskill yet again.
Tony and his father Shane came in second place this year.
The doubles competition attracted international participants Jason Day and Alexander Asser from the USA and South Island qualifiers Craig Sinclair and Will Pei.
Garrick shared a post from New Zealand Fencing Competitions, which announced the winners, on his personal social media page. While he left it uncommented, it drew in quite a flood of positive reactions from his friends and family.
“Fantastic result worthy of your talent and perseverance,” one person commented.
“Oh massive congratulations!! You have worked so hard for that for such a long time,” another one said.
The Fieldays Fencing Competition went on for three days and kicked off with the Bill Schuler Singles on Wednesday, named after the late Bill Schuler, to encourage younger up-and-coming competitors or those new to fencing competitions.
Micheal Trott took out first place, with the judges commenting that he used speed to his advantage but also had enough quality to take the win.
“Fieldays Fencing Competitions are a chance for competitors to come together and discuss ideas and techniques with like-minded people whilst sharing the good spirit that fencing competitions encouraged between contractors in the industry,” said Petersen.
The Fieldays Fencing Competitions are organised and run by NZ Fencing Competitions (NZFC). NZFC was formed in 2013 as a committee committed to promoting and governing fencing competitions in New Zealand.
Meanwhile, the Fieldays Tractor Pull Competition also celebrated some nice wins.
This year was the 49th year of the competition being held at Fieldays. Since the start, it has been a consistent visitor favourite.
Contestants put their machines to the test throughout the four days, battling it out in various categories determined by tractor and load weight, age and modifications.
The purpose-built Fieldays Tractor Pull track is a hard clay-packed area of 100 metres in length, running parallel alongside the Waikato River.
Marie Rechner, the venue operations manager at the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, said a lot of work would go into the preparation of the event, but it was encouraging to see an increase in entries year on year.
“It’s great to see this sport, which has been around since the 1800s, still so popular.”
This year’s winners are heading home with a share of a $5000 prize pool.
Fencing competition winners
Golden Pliers by Wiremark Singles Championship
- 1st Tim Garrick
- 2nd Jeff Joines
- 3rd Cory Twigley
- 4th Tony Bouskill
- 5th Shay Robertson
- 6th Jared Nicholson
- 7th Cameron Hamerton
- 8th Wilton Weeks
Best Quality – Tony Bouskill
Nick Liefting First off the line trophy – Tim Garrick
Fieldays Silver Spades Doubles Championship
- 1st Tim Garrick & Cory Twigley
- 2nd Shane Bouskill & Tony Bouskill
- 3rd Jeff Joines & Craig Smith
- 4th Shay Robertson & Cameron Hamerton
- 5th Wilton Weeks & Burne Maxted
- 6th Martin Leveridge & Troy Brooky
- 7th Craig Sinclair & William Pei (South Island Team)
- 8th Jason Day & Alexander Masser (US Team)
Bill Schuler competition
- 1st Micheal Trott
- 2nd Craig Sinclair
- 3rd Murray Graham
- 4th Troy Brooky
- 5th Tom Dingle
- 6th Burne Maxted
Best First Year – Craig Sinclair
Best Second Year – Cameron Hamerton
The Fieldays Silver Staples cadet competition
- 1st Smedley Station 1, Bradley Anderson/Cameron Chambers
- 2nd Geraldine High School 1, Thomas Batty/Lachie O’Connell
- 3rd Geraldine High School 2, Jackson Marriott/Cullen Gordon-Wilson
- 4th Pukemiro Station 1, Ryan Craw/Holly Bird
- 5th Pukemiro Station 2, Harry Peacock/Ben Solomann
- 6th Smedley Station 2, Jordan Miles/Angus Kopua
Tractor Pull Competition winners
Weight Transfer Class
- 0-7 tonne - Jordan Sinton
- 7-8.5 tonne - Shawn Luxton
- 8.5-10 tonne - Samual Daldy
- 10-12 tonne - Jordan Thomas
- 12-15 tonne - Ben Ferguson
- Overall winner – Shawn Luxton
Modifieds
- Diesel / First Place - Hayden Bunnik
- Petrol / First Place - Wally Sinton
- Overall winner - Wally Sinton
Pre-85 Class
- 0-6 tonne - Iain Lillington
- 6-9 tonne - Kevin Mounsey
- Overall winner - Kevin Mounsey
First Time Entrant Award - Jack Drent
Brent Garrett Sportsmanship Award - Stephen Reymer
Weight Adjusted Class
- 1st Place - Michael Austin
- 2nd Place - Daniel Reymer
- 3rd Place - Jack Drent
People’s Choice Award
- Driver – Jack Drent
- Voter – Paige Rendall