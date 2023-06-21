Some of the 105,000 Fieldays 2023 attendees who walked through the gates over the four days.

Some of the 105,000 Fieldays 2023 attendees who walked through the gates over the four days.

Fieldays visitors went back to beanies and boots this year as the event returned to the traditional winter dates and celebrated its 55th anniversary.

From June 14 to 17, more than 105,000 people attended the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere, at Mystery Creek in Waikato.

This number is down from 132,776 visitors in 2021 — the last time Fieldays was held in winter — but organisers and exhibitors are still buzzing.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation says it has been a “truly wonderful” four days.

“It had a different feel to our audience at the end of the last year [when] a number of the 75,000 that came through in November were newcomers to Fieldays. Effectively, we have welcomed over 170,000 to Fieldays in just 12 months,” Nation says.

Nation says this year’s event demonstrated a “remarkable level of engagement and connectedness”.

Power Farming took out the Fieldays 2023 Best Outdoor Site exceeding 400sq m award and Supreme Site Award. Photo / New Zealand National Fieldays Society

“In the face of economic and regulatory changes ahead for the primary sector, there was a profound spirit of camaraderie and buoyancy ... the buzz was great, and you could feel the positivity and excitement within hours of opening.”

Morrinsville-based farm machinery specialist Power Farming echoes Nation’s sentiment.

Power Farming New Zealand head of marketing Hugo Parcell says: “It was nice to catch up with our customers. We had a lot of great interactions, good conversations.”

Power Farming, which has been coming to Fieldays for 53 years, celebrated two big milestones this year: cleaning out the Fieldays Site Awards and being 75 years in business.

“The award meant a lot to us, it was a huge testament to all the work put in from all parts of the business,” Parcell says.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society CEO Peter Nation is looking forward to warmer weather for the iconic event. Photo / Supplied

He says the site was designed with the history of the three-generational family business and its customers in mind.

“We were focused on being a good host. People’s journey through the site was really thought through. We had a 75-year timeline on display so people could understand our journey, and we designed our uniform based on what was worn back then.”

Parcell says the company is pleased with the outcome of the event, although Power Farming is still working through the financial side of things.

“It’s hard to say how much we sold on Fieldays because a lot of machinery isn’t sold up front. We aren’t focused on immediate sales. The important point is Fieldays creates an environment ... of face-to-face interaction where we can understand a farmer’s situation and how we might be able to help,” he says.

Power Farming corporate sales manager Alistair Horrocks says the company did make a few immediate sales, among those the newly released HX140 tractor, Deutz Agrifarm tractors and smaller machinery, however, he was tight-lipped on the exact number.

Fieldays fans were eager to see it return to its usual winter months - although the weather almost made it feel like summer. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“Let’s just say [the number of] immediate sales reflected those made in years gone by.”

He says for Power Farming, Fieldays 2023 was successful.

“We went with the intention to engage with our customers.

“The drop in numbers didn’t matter in our eyes. It’s not a case of volume, but quality. Last year’s November Fieldays didn’t really work for the rural folk, but we felt like this year, the numbers swung back to normal and pre-Covid.”

Fieldays 2024 is already being planned and will take place at Mystery Creek from June 11 to June 15.