Contractors will be working in Morrinsville to replace the road surface on State Highway 26. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Contractors will be working in Morrinsville to replace the road surface on State Highway 26. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Starting this weekend, contractors will be working in Morrinsville to replace the road surface on State Highway 26, Allen St, between Canada St and the Waverley/Allen Sts intersection.

The work is planned for between Sunday, March 20, and Thursday, March 31.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says that to maximise efficiency on site while providing the safest environment for both crews and road users, the road will be closed to through traffic from 7am Sunday, March 20, until 6pm Thursday, March 24, and again from 7am Sunday, March 27, until 6pm Thursday, March 31.

Access to residential and commercial properties will be maintained during this time, and westbound (ie: towards Hamilton) heavy vehicles will be allowed to travel through the site when safe to do so.

The detour for eastbound traffic from Hamilton is via Avenue Rd North, Snell St, Studholme St, Coronation Rd and Seales Rd. For westbound light traffic the detour is as above, but in reverse order.

Waka Kotahi says that while its contractors have undertaken extensive planning to resource this work, the current Omicron strain of Covid-19 and related outbreak of positive cases may cause the work to be postponed or rescheduled at short notice.

"We encourage people to check the Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on our roadworks before they head out," the transport agency says

Closures of Hamilton section of Waikato Expressway

Meanwhile, SH1 motorists can expect periodic road closures and detours over the next two months as the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway heads to a mid-year completion.

On SH1 at Tamahere from March 21 to 24 there will be a full overnight closure for gantry installation. Follow the detour route between 7pm-6am. Photo Waka Kotahi

The closures are needed for tie-in works, setting up of large overhead multi-lane gantry signs, and tree felling.

• March 14-March 18: Ngāruawāhia southbound closure for gantry installation, with traffic management of vehicles on northbound lanes. Follow detour route between 7pm-6am.

• March 21-24: Ngāruawāhia northbound closure for Hamilton section barrier removal. Follow detour between 7pm-6am.

• March 21-24: Tamahere full overnight closure for gantry installation. Follow detour between 7pm-6am

March 23-April 30: Daytime tree felling will take place on SH1 between the Southern Interchange and Newell Rd between 9am-3pm. Dates and times will vary depending on bat monitoring results and weather.

Traffic management will include:

• Shoulder closure – no delays

• Stop/go traffic management on north and south lanes as trees come down – minor delays

• Northbound lane closures and detours via local roads or SH21/3 for freight – allow 15-20 minutes on detours

• Partial or full closures at Newell Rd/SH1 intersection as required – allow 5 minutes to use alternative route

• There will be no work on or between Easter (April 15-18) and Anzac Day (April 25).

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the closures are subject to weather and any Covid-resourcing issues:

Detours:

The Ngāruawāhia detour route is via Great South Rd through Ngāruawāhia from the Horotiu and Gordonton Rd interchanges. High productivity and over-dimension vehicles are advised to use SH26 and SH1B due to the weight restriction on the town's bridge.

The Tamahere closure requires detour routes including the state highway network of SH26 and SH1B and wider routes SH2/27, SH3 and SH21. Local property access will be maintained past the detour cordons, including to Newell Rd.