Dairy Women’s Network: Best way to get in the know for new dairying families

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read
Dairy Women Network members at a recent event.

As the new dairy season begins, many dairy families are moving to new communities. If you’re one of them Dairy Women’s Network (DWN) says welcome!

Settling into a new area and managing the farm can be challenging, but DWN is here to help you feel at home, no matter where you are in New Zealand.

DWN is a true Kiwi organisation, dedicated to making a significant impact in the dairy sector.

Insights and media manager Sarah van Munster says, “We create opportunities for dairy farmers, team members, and industry professionals to come together, share knowledge, and form strong connections”.

“We support everyone in the dairy sector with workshops and webinars, guided by our members who understand the unique balance of life as farmers, professionals, and busy family members.

“Inclusivity is one of our core values, and everyone is welcome at our events.

DWN has a team of volunteer regional leaders across 20 regional groups to ensure events run smoothly across the country.

They offer a wide range of interactive and enjoyable workshops and webinars, from on-farm skills like herd reproduction and calf rearing, to personal development topics such as fostering a positive farm culture and human resources management.

“We also cover business aspects like financial planning, payroll, freshwater farm plans, and nitrogen reporting,” said van Munster.

If you can’t attend a webinar DWN has recorded the sessions and they are available year-round on their website.

“Every year, we invite all members to join us at our annual conference,” said van Munster.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity to learn, connect, network, and inspire each other.

“It’s also a time for celebrating our members and their remarkable contributions with the announcements of the Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year and DWN Regional Leader of the Year awards.”

DWN is a trusted network that has become an increasingly influential participant in the dairy sector, attracting significant support from leading partners and organisations.

“This support enables us to offer new opportunities for knowledge and leadership development, helping women add more value to it business and personal journey.”

DWN membership is free - simply visit dwn.co.nz for more information and to sign up.

Members who have relocated from another region will be pleased to know that your new area has a group offering similar workshops and social activities, from book clubs and farm diversification to coffee catch-ups and paint-and-sip evenings.

Women can contact DWN at 0800 396 748, email info@dwn.org.nz or find DWN on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated.

