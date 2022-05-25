The Whangamata Red n Whites travelled to Te Aroha to play Waihou.

The Whangamata Red n Whites travelled to Te Aroha to play Waihou.

In their third game of this rapid-fire season of the Thames Valley Senior A club rugby, the Whangamata Red n Whites travelled to Te Aroha to play Waihou.

They got off to a fantastic start. From the kick-off only three passes were needed as they stunned Waihou with the opening try after 30 seconds, which was converted. Whangamata 7 v Waihou 0.

The Red n White forwards battled against the howling wind and restricted Waihou to a meagre three points from a penalty in the first half.

On at least two occasions Whangamata had try-scoring chances, only to take the wrong option both times.

Halftime and it was Whangamata 7 v Waihou 3.

With the significant second-half wind in their favour, the Red n Whites hoped to notch up their first win of the 2022 season.

The forwards continued to be positive and took considerable possession of the ball.

However, a lacklustre display by the Red n Whites backline meant they did not add to their score.

The typically strong-finishing Waihou side took supreme control in the last 20 minutes.

They scored 19 unanswered points to win 22-7.

Another frustrating loss from Whangamata, who have played three and lost three games.

The Thames Valley Senior A table has Thames leading with 15 points closely followed by Te Aroha Cobras on 14 points. Whangamata has two points then Coromandel with one point. These teams meet in Whangamata on Saturday.

Thames Valley Rugby Senior A results for the Tom Jordan Cup, home team named first: Mercury Bay 42 v Hauraki North 11, Te Aroha Cobras 21 v Paeroa 20, Waihou 22 v Whangamata 7, Waihi Athletic 22 v Thames 43.

Saturday's draw, home team named first, kick-off 2pm: Whangamata v Coromandel, Hauraki North v Waihi Athletic, Thames v Waihou and Paeroa v Mercury Bay.