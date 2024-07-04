The five Clarke brothers prepare to play for their beloved Kereone.
Morrinsville’s Kereone Rugby and Sports Club are the inaugural holders of the Clarke Family Cup after defeating Frankton 59-7 at Campbell Park on Saturday.
The Clarke Family Cup aims to celebrate the rich history and heritage of rugby in the Waikato and provide a platform for the oldest and most established clubs to compete against each other.
Named in honour of the local Clarke family, the trophy acknowledges 75 years and four generations of the family’s involvement with, and contribution to, Kereone and Waikato Rugby.
The Clarke family moved to the Morrinsville area in the early 1940s.
The five sons of Alexander “Alec” James and Annie “Ann” Marie Clarke - Douglas, Brian, Graeme, Ian and Don - all became prominent members of the Kereone club and Waikato Rugby, with Don and Ian going on to become All Blacks.
The Clarke Family Cup is a challenge trophy which brings a new era of competition to Waikato’s oldest Division 1A clubs.
Clubs that have been in existence for 100 years or more are eligible to compete. Kereone was formed in 1919.
The cup holder must defend the trophy in both home and away matches each time that they are drawn against an eligible club in regular Waikato Rugby competition, contested under New Zealand domestic competition rules - pre-season and play-off matches excluded.
In the event of a drawn match, the current holder will retain the trophy.
If, in the initial contest for the trophy, the match ends in a draw, the trophy will be awarded to the team that scores the first points.
If no points are scored, then the team that receives the first penalty shall be declared the trophy holder.
The name of each club that holds the trophy during that playing season will be recorded on the trophy for that year.
On Saturday, the cup was presented to the Kereone A side by Brian’s son Stu.